menu

Ask a Stoner: How Does a Percolator Work in a Bong?

Ask a Stoner: Is Pot Smoke Harmful to Dogs?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ask a Stoner: How Does a Percolator Work in a Bong?

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
This should perk you up...EXPAND
This should perk you up...
Jacqueline Collins
A A

Dear Stoner: How does a percolator work in a bong?
Huff

Dear Huff: Percolators, vaporizers, blasting hash — they all require scientific processes that most of us don’t want to learn despite how important they are to cannabis consumption. Percolators use water to filter compounds and mixtures; they were around long before your friend got that six-foot bong in his basement. Old coffeemakers use them to filter boiling water through coffee grounds, using the gravity to grab the most flavor and strength.

A bong percolator works a bit differently: There are subchambers in the bong, and when they’re filled with water, the pressure differential between the top and bottom outlets causes the smoke to move through the water. This filtering provides a smoother, cleaner hit on the throat and lungs. You might notice that some percolators have small holes on the bottom: Those are called diffusers, and they create water bubbles to cool the pipe and the smoke.

Have a question for our Stoner? Email marijuana@westword.com.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >