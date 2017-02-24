Ask a Stoner: How Does a Percolator Work in a Bong?

EXPAND This should perk you up... Jacqueline Collins

Dear Stoner: How does a percolator work in a bong?

Huff

Dear Huff: Percolators, vaporizers, blasting hash — they all require scientific processes that most of us don’t want to learn despite how important they are to cannabis consumption. Percolators use water to filter compounds and mixtures; they were around long before your friend got that six-foot bong in his basement. Old coffeemakers use them to filter boiling water through coffee grounds, using the gravity to grab the most flavor and strength.

A bong percolator works a bit differently: There are subchambers in the bong, and when they’re filled with water, the pressure differential between the top and bottom outlets causes the smoke to move through the water. This filtering provides a smoother, cleaner hit on the throat and lungs. You might notice that some percolators have small holes on the bottom: Those are called diffusers, and they create water bubbles to cool the pipe and the smoke.

