Five Things to Do Before Art Basel Miami Beach Begins

Get ready, Miami: We're about to get Art Basel all up in us in the coming days, and it’s going to be glorious. The main event doesn't kick off until December 7, but art lovers in the know will be taking advantage of all of the fair's satellite spoils as early as this Thursday. The fringe events going down before the madness descends upon our fair city are the beautiful calm before the storm and an excellent way to get a jump on Miami Art Week without all the traffic and jockeying for position at the champagne kiosk. Here are five supercool arts events to get your Art Week experience rolling.

EXPAND Inside the Historic Post Office Building. Courtesy of Young Artist Initiative

1. Raw Pop-Up Exhibit. Presented by Young Artist Initiative, Raw is a ten-day, multisensory, three-floor, immersive pop-up experience at the Historic Post Office Building in downtown Miami. Raw brings together 15 visual artists working in various media, plus 15 musicians, all of whom will create and coexist in an organic, interactive space. Among the art on display will be an exploration of the “ephemeral possibilities of sensory experience” — basically asking visitors to forget their art exhibit hangups and interact with their surroundings. Three floors will be filled with 20 multisensory installations and works from artists such as Anja Marais, Sterotank, Arantxa Aruajo, Soraya Abu Naba’a, and Allison Berkoy. Thursday, November 30, through Saturday, December 9, at the Historic Post Office Building, 300 NE First Ave., Miami; youngartistinitiative.com. Tickets cost $10 to $100.

