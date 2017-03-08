menu

Are You a Word Nerd? New Times Is Looking for a Part-Time Copyeditor

WPLG Local 10 Apologizes After Botching Rape Headline, Attacking Journalist Who Pointed It Out


Are You a Word Nerd? New Times Is Looking for a Part-Time Copyeditor

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.
By Chuck Strouse
Miami New Times is looking for a part-time copyeditor/proofreader to fill in for our regular geniuses. The perfect candidate will have strong grammar and spelling skills and knowledge of Chicago style. A sense of humor is helpful but not necessary. The position requires some in-office time. A copyediting test will be administered. If you're interested, send a resumé and cover letter to editjobs@miaminewtimes.com.

Chuck Strouse
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other state local and national awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at multiple newspapers including the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel and Los Angeles Times.

