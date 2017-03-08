Are You a Word Nerd? New Times Is Looking for a Part-Time Copyeditor
Miami New Times is looking for a part-time copyeditor/proofreader to fill in for our regular geniuses. The perfect candidate will have strong grammar and spelling skills and knowledge of Chicago style. A sense of humor is helpful but not necessary. The position requires some in-office time. A copyediting test will be administered. If you're interested, send a resumé and cover letter to editjobs@miaminewtimes.com.
