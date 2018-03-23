Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks to Second-Lowest Size on Record in Bad Sign for Miami

Miami residents ought to hope that Arctic sea ice remains as thick, frozen, and unmoving as globally possible. This subtropical cities relationship with the far north is pretty darn clear: The more the ice-caps melt, the more we flood.

Frozen Arctic waters reflect the sun's heat away from the planet, so less sea ice mean the Arctic is getting warmer (bad) and that the Earth is losing cover protecting it from the sun's radiation (also bad).

Scientists study sea-ice levels around March every year, since Arctic ice patches reach their peak at about this time every year. But in an update that unfortunately won't shock anyone, after releasing their 2018 sea-ice analysis, scientists at NASA's National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) warned this is the second-lowest amount of ice — 5.59 square miles — they've ever recorded for the season.

The only worse year was last year. And the worst four years ever in NASA's 39-year ice-tracking history occurred in the last four years, from 2015 through 2018. NASA noted that temperatures in the Arctic remained high throughout the winter, and especially during what scientists called a "heat wave" in February.

"This is the fourth winter in a row that such heat waves have been recorded over the Arctic Ocean," the NSIDC writes.

NASA released this handy video today explaining how sea ice freeze-cycles work. Melting sea-ice ionly indirectly contributes to sea-level rise, since the ice is already floating in the ocean. (It works basically the same as ice cubes melting in a glass of water — the ice changes into a liquid state, but its mass remains the same.) But shrinking sea-ice levels clearly mean the Arctic is warming, and therefore the land ice that is really dangerous to global sea-levels is also dripping away.

As the Miami Herald expertly detailed last year, melting Arctic water leads directly to higher sea-levels across Florida. Scientists told the newspaper that since Florida sits "downstream" from the Arctic ice cap in an area of “preferential excitement,” meltwater tends to flow south and then collect near us.

A few Florida environmental groups have already sent out warnings regarding the latest sea-ice report: ReThink Energy Florida, a Tallahassee -based nonprofit, warns that today's news is yet another sign that both Tally and Washington need to act, fast, to cut carbon emissions and at least try to reverse the world's course.

"The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet," the group warned in a press release today. "The rapidly warming Arctic accelerates ice loss from Greenland and Arctic glaciers that contribute globally to the rate of sea level rise impacting low-lying states like Florida. The fate of the Arctic is the fate of Florida."

As New Times has noted repeatedly in the past, Miami is the single-most-endangered city in America when it comes to sea-level-rise — and the state and federal government are doing basically squat to fix the problem. Last month, a report in the peer-reviewed journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, warned that the Arctic and Antarctic glaciers are melting at increasing rates — and a two-foot spike in ocean rates is possible by 2100. The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has issued similar warnings, and it's disheartening that these projections have only increased over the last decade or so.