Anti-Trump Protests Continue Friday at Trump Tower in Sunny Isles Beach

Photo by Ian Wilten

Miami-Dade County overwhelmingly rejected Donald Trump in this year's presidential election. This past Friday, Miami residents reminded the world that the city really doesn't like the guy: Protesters shut down two highways to make sure the nation knows Trump's racist, anti-immigrant policies won't fly here.

This Friday, the same protesters plan to hold another rally: This time, the demonstrators will congregate around a single area — Trump Tower II in Sunny Isles Beach. The demonstrators hope a similarly large crowd will meet at the condo tower at 6 p.m.

More than 1,000 people marched in the streets last Friday. Hundreds also demonstrated in downtown Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

"We're trying to channel all the energy into something productive," says organizer Ksen G, who declined to give her last name for fear she'd be targeted by right-wing trolls. "We're trying to keep the numbers up, trying to keep them building."

She says the protests — which remained nonviolent in Miami and were nothing close to a "riot," as detractors have claimed — are aimed at channeling the city's anger at Trump's hate-mongering policies, such as naming white supremacist Stephen Bannon as his chief adviser, into "something positive."

Students also plan to stage an anti-Trump walkout at Florida International University this Wednesday. Protesters have filled the streets in major American cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Philadelphia, every day since Trump won the presidential nomination.

Anti-Trumpers in South Florida have a ton of obvious targets for nonviolent civil disobedience given the fact that Trump considers the Sunshine State his "second home." He owns (or licenses his name to) properties in Sunny Isles Beach, Hollywood, and West Palm Beach.

During this past Friday's march — which lasted four hours and drew national attention — protesters reported having bottles and eggs thrown at them from hotel and apartment balconies. (A New Times reporter got some egg white on his arm while filming the demonstration.) Javier Ortiz, the City of Miami's outspoken police union president, threatened that peaceful demonstrators will be arrested once Trump takes office in January.

Right-wing news outlets such as Fox and Breitbart have floated the erroneous idea that the protesters are somehow professional agitators paid by Democratic donor George Soros. Ksen G, the Miami protester, says she hasn't even heard of that idea.

"We're all just very active in organizations down here," she says. "This is just very important to us. We're worried about the future of our country."

As for Trump, she says, "He can still reconsider and switch out some of his policies. There's still time."

