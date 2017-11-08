Miami New Times: A History, the 2000s

Miami New Times is celebrating its 30th anniversary by assembling a list of 30 writers who have gone on to author books about everything from terrorism to baseball to Prince to Gander, Newfoundland. They have won Pulitzer Prizes, become foreign correspondents, and written tomes that will endure. Yesterday, we published an oral history of the early days, and today we continue with more contemporary authors memories of the paper. Some of them, including Ben Greenman, Luther Campbell, and Jim DeFede, will tell their tales at the book fair Sunday, November 19, at 4 p.m. on Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus (300 NE Second Ave., Miami; Building 7, First Floor, Room 7106).

Patrice Elizabeth Grell Yursik, 2004–09

It was my first for real job after graduating from the University of Miami, and nothing could have prepared me for the experience. I was so timid in my first copy meetings, sitting alongside these hardened journalists with respected names, infamous reputations, and wild tales of politicians. I did not think I would make it one week.

At times I thought the place was cursed. One of my favorite co-workers damn near had a heart attack in the women's bathroom (she lived). A driver crashed into the parking lot divider and died — I remember watching from upstairs as a photographer and writer ran downstairs to try to help, all in vain. Toxic office drama seeped into local blogs.

The day the Art Teele cover story hit will forever remain in my memory. He shot himself in the Miami Herald lobby, and his wife, rightly or wrongly, later cited a tough New Times story as one of the motivating factors. I knew how hard the author of that story, Frank Alvarado, and everyone else had worked to get it right.

Afterward, people protested outside the building and poured red paint on piles of that week's issue. It was so challenging and often stressful, but I learned so much about life, about myself, who I wanted to be, and what I won't stand for.

Ultimately, it was an invaluable experience. I can interview anyone and tackle almost any subject. Being thrown into the deep end made me better at my craft. Today many of the articles I was proudest of exist as just yellowing scraps of newspaper in a dusty box in my office, but the memories remain so vivid.

(Yursik is now the author and creator of Afrobella.com.)

Josh Schonwald, 2005–06

Because I wrote a book about the future of food and have been trying for the past three years to become the Anthony Bourdain of the future of food (hello, Hollywood!), most people assume I've had a lifelong interest in the future of food.

But the truth is I had zero interest in the future of food until working at Miami New Times.

I had an underwhelming debut. My first story, "Speed Demon," was about a Kendall dentist who claimed he could do implant surgery in less than an hour. After a month of lightweight stuff and surviving Hurricane Wilma, I was determined to do a solid investigative feature about a significant issue. So I headed to the Rosenstiel School at the University of Miami, where I met Dan Benetti, a University of Miami scientist who believed he had found the "perfect species" for fish farming. Benetti told me that cobia — a fish I had never heard of — would become as ubiquitous as salmon in American grocery stores within five years. He said the cobia revolution was "inevitable."

That was 12 years ago, and there are still no cobia fillets at Costco or McCobia sandwiches at McDonald's. But that story, "A Fish Farmer's Tale," proved life-altering for me. It triggered my interest in looking for more people like Benetti — the scientists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers who are trying to find The Next Big Thing in Food and reshape the food system. And it became part of my book, The Taste of Tomorrow: Dispatches From the Future of Food.

(Schonwald is now a writer in Chicago and the author of the aforementioned book.)

Raina McLeod, 2008–09

I spent my days writing ministories persuading people to go to local events, but I wanted more. So I went to the editor with an idea I kinda knew was insane. "How about a sex and relationship advice column?" I asked.

What made me qualified to do this? I was 26 years old, clueless, living the fast life, and bold as fuck. What could go wrong?

The editors liked the idea and told me to come in with a few samples so they could see what I would do. I worked on them for weeks and was so nervous to hand 'em over, but one afternoon I finally did. The editor was just like, "Gold! Keep going." So I did.

"Magic City Kitty" became a weekly column and was superpopular. It also might have gotten kicked off a local network for discussing one of my more risqué topics. I explored some very touchy subjects, even if I was still figuring them out myself.

The editors never censored me, never said, "This is too much." Gold, indeed.

(McLeod is the author of Death by Misadventure and runs a creative studio in Washington, D.C.; sopurevanity.com)

Jorge Casuso, 2009–11

The plan was simple: Run New Times columnist Luther Campbell for mayor of Miami-Dade County; then sit back and watch the web traffic pile up. We were on a roll. The sky was the limit. The poet behind "Me So Horny" would make headlines with a "Hoes With Hose" car wash and the jar of Vaseline he would whip out during a televised debate. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, Uncle Luke took it seriously. He never held up that $2 jar of petroleum jelly that was our only campaign expense. Instead, he wrote serious policy position papers and ran on a platform that addressed real issues. What had we unleashed?