Residents Livid After Hurricane Irma Floods Fancy New Fort Lauderdale High-Rise

After moving from Manhattan to Fort Lauderdale last month, Stephen Dietz and his wife were excited to snag a two-bedroom apartment in the 30-story Amaray Las Olas, a new luxury tower said to be one of the most expensive apartment buildings ever built in the city. Barely a year old, their home at 215 SE Eighth Ave. boasted private pool cabanas, a yoga studio, and a dog spa.

The two had been living in the apartment for only a couple of weeks when forecasters began predicting a worst-case scenario for Hurricane Irma. Before evacuating, Dietz sent an email asking if the building had impact-resistant glass; a leasing agent reassured him the windows could withstand winds up to 250 mph.

Unfortunately, that information wasn't true: Upon returning home, the Dietzes discovered the guest bedroom of their 16th-floor apartment was soaked. Because of a malfunction in the mechanism that connects the windows to the ceiling, Dietz says, rain from the hurricane leaked into units on multiple floors.