Here Are All the Times the Sixers and Heat Almost Came to Blows Last Night

Breaking news: The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers do not particularly care for one another. If that fact wasn't already confirmed before Thursday night's disappointing 128-108 76ers win, it certainly is now. There are intense playoff games, then there are games that border on a Jason Statham movie. Last night was definitely the latter, and it leaves the Heat looking for answers heading licking their wounds and icing their ego heading into a must-win Game 4 Sunday night in Miami.
From the jump, this game was different. Both teams grabbed a win in the first two games, making Game 3 a big-time swing contest in terms of momentum. Philly wanted its home-court advantage back. Miami wanted to prove it doesn't take a vintage Dwyane Wade game to barely beat Philadelphia. After quite a few hard fouls, taunting technicals and shoves, things finally boiled over when Wade got into it with Sixers scrub Justin Anderson.
The play would earn both Wade and Anderson a technical foul, but the bigger result would be the refs calling the game the rest of the way like they were trying to prevent a riot. From there on it seemed like there was a whistle on every play, warranted or not. Most of the time it was warranted.
Justin Anderson doesn't want none of this Dwyane Wade smoke. pic.twitter.com/oiZRFqfZLu— gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 19, 2018
After tussle, the fight was on. Post-Wade-Anderson scuffle, there seemed to be someone turning up every possession. The 76ers and Heat continued to trade baskets, with taunts many times following. Ben Simmons decided it was a good idea to jaw at James "Bloodsport" Johnson, a man that has an 8-0 record as a black-belt MMA fighter. That almost ended poorly for Simmons, but thankfully for him, the refs stepped in and gave both their own technicals.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Soon after, it was Goran Dragic and Mario Belinelli's turn to near fisticuffs. The pair had been jawing at one another for most of the game, and eventually, both received their own dueling technical fouls from the refs, who were trying to calm things down. But then things almost boiled over again and seemed a moment away from getting both Euroleague All-Stars ejected.
Goran Dragic finishes the tough layup and screams in Marco Belinelli's face. pic.twitter.com/xeHEDchSPL— Top Ball (@TopBallCoverage) April 20, 2018
The fighting and jawing made for an entertaining game, but what mattered most is the Sixers couldn't miss all night and the Heat were incapable of keeping up the offensive pace. The Heat, a team known for their defensive identity, has now given up 130 and 128 points in this series: That won't get it done.
Come Sunday night in Miami, the Heat better channel all their energy into physical defense, or they'll be one punch away from a knockout.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!