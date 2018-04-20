Here Are All the Times the Sixers and Heat Almost Came to Blows Last Night

Breaking news: The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers do not particularly care for one another. If that fact wasn't already confirmed before Thursday night's disappointing 128-108 76ers win, it certainly is now. There are intense playoff games, then there are games that border on a Jason Statham movie. Last night was definitely the latter, and it leaves the Heat looking for answers heading licking their wounds and icing their ego heading into a must-win Game 4 Sunday night in Miami.

From the jump, this game was different. Both teams grabbed a win in the first two games, making Game 3 a big-time swing contest in terms of momentum. Philly wanted its home-court advantage back. Miami wanted to prove it doesn't take a vintage Dwyane Wade game to barely beat Philadelphia. After quite a few hard fouls, taunting technicals and shoves, things finally boiled over when Wade got into it with Sixers scrub Justin Anderson.

The play would earn both Wade and Anderson a technical foul, but the bigger result would be the refs calling the game the rest of the way like they were trying to prevent a riot. From there on it seemed like there was a whistle on every play, warranted or not. Most of the time it was warranted.