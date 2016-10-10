Al Gore and Hillary Clinton to Woo Millennials at Miami Dade College

By most measures, Hillary Clinton seems to be locking up Florida. General polls show her leading by two or three percent in the Sunshine State, while a Friday survey found her destroying Trump by 30 points among the state's key Latino voters. And all that data came before the GOP nominee was caught on tape casually bragging about sexually assaulting women.

But there's one group Clinton is still struggling to nab: millennials, who are turning in record numbers to third party candidates instead.

Hillary has a month left to turn that trend around in Florida — and she's starting tomorrow in Miami with none other than Al Gore, who will make his first joint appearance of the whole campaign at Miami Dade College.

Gore, of course, will use his standing as the face of An Inconvenient Truth to highlight the dire threat climate change poses to Miami (a topic that, oddly, has barely featured at all on the national campaign trail.) Gore will surely point out how Florida Gov. Rick Scott — who chairs Trump's SuperPAC — once ordered state employees to avoid the term "climate change" at all.

But Clinton is also banking on Gore appealing to young voters in a way that she's struggled. Gore isn't exactly a hipster icon. But climate change resonates as an issue for millennials and he is arguably the most prominent advocate for reform.

“For those who agree that we must solve the climate crisis, the choice is clear in this election,” Gore spokeswoman Betsy McManus told the Washington Post.

Beyond millennial engagement, the speech will also be a test on whether Clinton can move the conversation on any topic other than Trump's increasing self-destruction.

Sunday night's debate in St. Louis suggested that's not going to be easy. The town hall was light on substantive policy and heavy on vicious Trump attacks on Bill Clinton and shaky Trump responses to the video leaked Friday in which he brags of grabbing women "by the pussy" and getting away with it due to his fame.

The reverberations from that tape are still echoing around South Florida's political landscape this morning. Top GOP officials including Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio condemned Trump for the comments, though neither were willing to drop their endorsements of him.

Miami-Dade's Republican mayor, though, went a step farther. Carlos Gimenez told Jim DeFede over the weekend that he'll be punching a ballot for Hillary Clinton in November.

Gore and Clinton will speak at 3 p.m. at MDC's Kendall campus, with doors opening at 1 p.m. for the event.

