Vegas Is Wrong: Adam Gase Won't Be Fired This Season

We're beginning to think Las Vegas just isn't a fan of the 2018 Miami Dolphins. First, they peg the Dolphins with one of the lowest over-under numbers in the NFL, now they take it a step further, and place Adam Gase as the second-to-most-likely coach in the NFL to be fired this season — not cool, Vegas!

But wait, is Vegas right to say Adam Gase is coaching for his job this year? If the Dolphins hit Vegas's six-win prediction, would a 6-10 season be enough to call it quits on the Gase Era?

Judging from Stephen Ross's history of giving head coaches a year or two too long to prove themselves, that seems really unlikely. History tells us that Dolphins coaches almost always get a fourth year to figure it out. It would likely take a monumentally bad, poop-the-bed sort of season from the Dolphins for Gase to be handed his walking papers.

Opening odds to be the first NFL head coach fired (@betway):



Hue Jackson +350

Adam Gase +750

Marvin Lewis +1000

Vance Joseph +1000

Dirk Koetter +1200

Jay Gruden +1200

Todd Bowles +1600

Bill O'Brien +2000

Jason Garrett +2500

John Harbaugh +2800

Jon Gruden +2800

Pete Carroll +2800 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 19, 2018

This upcoming season will be Gase's third as head coach of the Dolphins. He enters as a .500 coach with an even16-16 record. Those sort of results, of course, are likely not what owner Stephen Ross was expecting when he referenced legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the moments following his hiring of Gase.

To be fair, 2017 was for all intents and purposes a lost season for the Dolphins. Losing Ryan Tannehill this time last year was a death penalty for the team. Winning six games with a combination of Matt Moore and Jay Cutler under center looks like a miracle in hindsight. In his first season, Gase led the Dolphins to a ten-win campaign that resulted in the franchise's first playoff berth in over a decade, so it's been a mixed bag thus far in his tenure with lots of bumps and unexpected obstacles.

The question is this: If Tannehill and the Dolphins don't improve on last years six-win season, does Gase get another chance? If 2016 was a success and 2017 was a failure, does 2018 work as the tiebreaker, or will the Dolphins consider recent roster purging and "Gase guy" free agent additions into the decision to give him more time?

When trying to answer a question about a Dolphins head coach's future, it's best to look to the past. Tony Sparano was widely considered a dead man walking after back-to-back 7-9 seasons in 2008 and 2009, but was given 2010 by Ross to figure it out. After going 4-9 in 13 games, he was finally fired.

In his first three years, Joe Philbin put together a 23-25 record. Most thought the Dolphins had seen enough and by the end of 2014 Philbin would be toast. But as with Sparano, Ross afforded Philbin an extra year to figure it out. Like Sparano, Philbin was fired mid-way into his fourth year as Dolphins head coach after a 1-3 start.

So yeah, don't go putting money on Gase getting fired after this season. Ross has proven in the past he likes to break up with coaches in the middle of the fourth season. If you can find that line in a Vegas sportsbook, that would be the smart bet.