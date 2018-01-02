2017 Officially Tied for Miami's Hottest Year

Bad sign: Twenty seventeen tied for the hottest year in Miami history, according to National Weather Service data. The mean average temperature for the year ticked up to 79.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Worse sign: Seven of the ten hottest years in city history occurred between 2007 and 2017. The remaining three happened in the 1990s.

The data, compiled by local meteorologist and University of Miami researcher Brian McNoldy (and reported earlier today by the Miami Herald), shows a trend that is obvious to anyone with a child's understanding of temperature data. It's gradually gotten hotter here over the past century, much as it has in other places around the globe: