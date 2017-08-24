Zeds Dead Reps New Label and Eclectic EDM at Mana Wynwood

In conversation, Zachary “Hooks” Rapp-Rovan is modest about his success. As one-half of Zeds Dead, he and creative partner Dylan Mamid (DC) have built a veritable EDM empire that has allowed them to travel the world, command an army of adoring fans, and collaborate with some of their musical heroes. If any of this has fazed Hooks, it doesn’t show. Beyond the joy of making music for a living, Hooks and DC seem to relish the opportunity to share their passion — rather than just their work — with followers.

“When you have an audience of people listening, you tend to want to give them entertainment, so to speak, but [also] put them onto things,” Hooks says. Recently, he and DC had the opportunity to collaborate with hip-hop figures such as Ghostface Killah in addition to personal favorites like Jadakiss and Styles P, both members of late-'90s hip-hop staple the Lox. According to Hooks, collaborations such as these come naturally, the result of years spent dabbling in different production styles and bumping a diverse array of records.

“We’d like to show [the audience]... what we think is dope,” Hooks says. “As hip-hop producers, we always wanted to work with certain people, and they might not be the trendiest new person anymore, but we’re stoked to do stuff with them.”