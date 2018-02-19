Miami-Dade Youth Fair's Nostalgic Concert Lineup: TLC, Nelly, Ginuwine, and Others

Thousands of the 305's most voracious thrill seekers will flock to the annual Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition — affectionately known as the Youth Fair or simply the Fair — to gorge on extreme carnival foods, test their limits on nearly 100 rides without puking, catch live concerts, and other activities that will overload the senses. Are you even a real Miamian if you've never been to the Fair, bro?



This year, you have one more reason to go: a nostalgic concert lineup on the Main Street Stage featuring TLC, Nelly, Ginuwine, with the Sugarhill Gang, and others for as little as $10.

"Basically, we wanted to bring different types of genres to the community, something for everyone," says Claudia Hernandez-Maltes, the Fair's director of marketing and entertainment. "We have regional Mexican for the first time; we have R&B, hip-hop, Christian... We also have Latin, of course, we have pop, a little bit of everything."