Young Musicians Unite Is More Than an In-School Music Program

Young Musicians Unite isn't just about teaching kids to play music; it's more like a youth development program that serves as a home away from home. Each student receives more than 80 free, in-school lessons and participates in at least four performances during the school year, providing a regular opportunity to meet with music mentors and talk about problems at home.

"Some kids, when they first start, they're mean — they're bullies," says YMU president and CEO Sammy Gonzalez. "Now you see them and they're leaders. They're recruiting kids. We've even had some students become teachers in the program."

YMU focuses on at-risk youth in underserved communities such as Overtown, Wynwood, and Little Haiti, helping them pursue the long-term vision of practicing music to perform it. "It just helps out with life skills in general, realizing their goals and all the little steps you need to take to get there," Gonzalez says. The program also encourages young musicians to connect with the broader community through opportunities such as playing the national anthem during Miami Heat games.