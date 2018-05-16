Young Musicians Unite Is More Than an In-School Music Program

Young Musicians Unite isn't just about teaching kids to play music; it's more like a youth development program that serves as a home away from home. Each student receives more than 80 free, in-school lessons and participates in at least four performances during the school year, providing a regular opportunity to meet with music mentors and talk about problems at home.
"Some kids, when they first start, they're mean — they're bullies," says YMU president and CEO Sammy Gonzalez. "Now you see them and they're leaders. They're recruiting kids. We've even had some students become teachers in the program."
YMU focuses on at-risk youth in underserved communities such as Overtown, Wynwood, and Little Haiti, helping them pursue the long-term vision of practicing music to perform it. "It just helps out with life skills in general, realizing their goals and all the little steps you need to take to get there," Gonzalez says. The program also encourages young musicians to connect with the broader community through opportunities such as playing the national anthem during Miami Heat games.
Gonzalez adds that the program helps keep kids off the streets and out of trouble. "When you're in an ensemble, you hold each other accountable and work toward a common goal, which is a performance. When the students perform, they're nervous beforehand, but
New Times caught up with Gonzalez ahead of YMU's Annual Spring Concert on Friday, May 18. With a fundraising goal of $100,000, it's the organization's largest benefit of the year, featuring performances by the Open Community Jazz Band, Wynwood and Miami Jazz Combo, Wynwood Rock Ensemble, and three partnered rock bands — Arrowhead, Avalanche
But attending the show isn't purely an act of charity. According to Gonzalez, the music is worth coming out for: "Our jazz combo is badass," he says. "They sound amazing."
YMU launched in 2013 with eight students taking guitar class at the Young Men's Preparatory Academy, and now more than 240 students in 13 different classrooms have participated in the program. Next fall, YMU will expand to 400-plus students, including some in Opa-
Gonzalez has experienced first hand the way music can keep young people on the right path. He is a classical guitarist and former bassist for the rock band Jacob's Ladder and was recently named
The band
Young Musicians Unite Spring Concert. 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Racket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 to $75 via youngmusiciansunite.org.
