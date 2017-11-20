Yoli Mayor Plans to Turn Her America's Got Talent Run Into Lasting Fame

Decked out in a black evening gown and sporting a half-shaved head, Yoli Mayor closes her eyes and raises a microphone to her lips. Amid light chatter, supermodel Heidi Klum turns to co-judge Howie Mandel and coos, "She's going to be amazing. I have a feeling."

A light piano ballad plays, and the 21-year-old begins to croon huskily: "I put a spell on you, because you're mine." The audience whistles.

This past summer, Mayor, a first-generation Cuban-American from Little Havana, showed off her gravelly, raw vocals on the NBC hit America's Got Talent. Immediately, judges hailed her as a "solid-gold star." The songstress took her talent all the way to the show's semifinals, quickly becoming known as the competition's powerhouse singer and a role model for body-image positivity.