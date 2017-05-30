Yoli Mayor, the "Cuban Adele" of El Tucán, to Compete on America's Got Talent

Yoli Mayor has quickly earned the nickname "the Cuban Adele." Photo by Max Reed

When the 12th season of America's Got Talent premieres on NBC tonight at 8, a Miamian will step into the spotlight. Yoli Mayor, a 21-year-old first-generation Cuban-American singer known locally as "the Cuban Adele," will make her TV debut.

Raised in Miami, Mayor has been singing since she started to speak and recalls dancing to the music of Celia Cruz with her grandmother at home. She studied at the Academy of Arts and Minds in Coconut Grove and has continued on the path of a successful singing career. These days, she has a regular gig singing in Brickell at El Tucán as part of the Old Havana-style bar's cabaret show.

Mayor began singing Adele covers and uploading them to YouTube five years ago. She performed locally, steadily building her fan base and earning comparisons to the British singer. She also credits Amy Winehouse, Selena, and Marc Anthony for stirring her passion to sing.

Now Mayor has a chance to make an impression by writing her own songs about the role of women in Cuban households and the perennial subjects of love and heartbreak.

America's Got Talent is known for being ruthless but also for launching performers to the next level of success. In a recent promotional slot for the series, executive producer Simon Cowell remarked that Mayor "could be a contender to win the whole show."

You can join Mayor for the broadcast of the competition at her regular spot at El Tucán tonight. She’ll host a watch party beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and complimentary cocktails by Absolut Elyx will be served from 7 to 8. Visit yolimayorwatchparty.eventbrite.com.

