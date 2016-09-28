YG Brings His Not-So-Subtle "Fuck Donald Trump Tour" to South Florida

It's safe to say YG isn't voting for Trump. Photo by Rory McElroy

Donald Trump is perhaps the most divisive candidate to run for president of the United States, like, ever. And even that's an understatement.

So, when YG was planning a new tour, he thought it was the perfect opportunity to let Trump know how he felt about him. "I ain't a political dude, but I got to speak up," YG, an abbreviation of "Young Gangster," tells New Times. "If a beat sounds political, that's where I'll go." And thus, the Fuck Donald Trump Tour was born, because, in his own words, "Trump is disrespectful. He don't represent us right. He ain't thinking about people living regular lives. His level of disrespect is so high people are going to bomb our asses. He's endorsed by the KKK and he's cool with that? That ain't humane."

YG's opinion on Trump should come as no surprise to his fans. He has made his feelings known on songs such as "FDT," with its refrain of "Fuck Donald Trump" and verses like "Don't let Donald Trump win, that nigga cancer/He too rich, he ain't got the answers." It's a song YG claims earned him a call from the Secret Service.

It might not surprise you that YG got his start MCing on a dis record. "When I was 16, someone made a dis record about me. I made one back," he remembers.

Even though he grew up in Compton, the birthplace of gangster rap, YG never saw music in his future when he was a kid. "I wasn't thinking about being a rapper. I was playing sports and shit, but I fucked up in school. When I did that dis record, all I was doing was music. I just kept going, and shit kept happening. I just kept chasing my dreams, you dig?"

That dream has given YG two top-ten albums, including this year's Still Brazy. "It was inspired by what I was going through," YG says of his successful album. "I wasn't listening to no music. I was pulling shit out of my life."

YG says all of his songs are birthed in one of two ways: "Sometimes I come up with a verse, spit it to a producer, and he makes a beat. If the producer has a beat, then I'll start freestyling. You get some cool shit that way. I need to do more of that."

Though he recently underwent four root canals — which forced him to reschedule his interview with New Times — YG says he's fully recovered and ready for the tour. "It's going to be lit. I never lie about my show. The production — the little things that happen throughout the show — it's like a play." He's also not sweating any pushback from the lawsuit-happy Trump or any of his people. "I don't know none of Trump's supporters. If they don't like it, I don't see it."

YG's Fuck Donald Trump Tour with Kamaiyah and Sad Boy. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $23.50 plus fees via ticketmaster.com.