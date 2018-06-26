 


XXXTentacion's "Sad!" Tops the Billboard Hot 100
Photo by Alex Markow

XXXTentacion's "Sad!" Tops the Billboard Hot 100

Douglas Markowitz | June 26, 2018 | 1:36pm
XXXTentacion has achieved in death what he did not in life: a number one single.

The Broward musician's single "Sad!" topped the Billboard Hot 100, the music-chart magazine announced Monday. The song jumped positions from 52 to 1 following the rapper's shooting death July 18.

This is the first time an artist has posthumously topped the Hot 100 since the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money, Mo Problems" in 1997, more than 20 years ago. The death of X, born Jahseh Onfroy, has been compared to that of B.I.G. (AKA Biggie Smalls) and Tupac Shakur, two other rappers who died as a result of gun violence.

Unlike those two killings, which remain famously unsolved and the source of conspiracy theories, Onfroy's murder, which occurred outside a motorcycle dealership in Pompano Beach, is being treated as a robbery gone wrong. The Broward Sheriff's Office has already arrested one suspect, 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams, in relation to the crime and charged him with first-degree murder and grand theft.

Earlier this year, X's album ? topped the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The wild success of the rapper's career has been contrasted with his troubled personal life and legal issues, which New Times extensively detailed in a recent cover story.

Onfroy's star began to rise as the public became aware of the vicious domestic abuse he allegedly inflicted upon his girlfriend. He was awaiting trial on witness tampering and other charges at the time of his murder.

A fan memorial has been planned for Wednesday, June 27, at the BB&T Center. It will reportedly be open-casket, and cell phones and cameras will be prohibited.

Onfroy's mother also revealed recently that he was expecting a child at the time of his death. 

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

