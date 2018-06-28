BSO Hunting for Second Person of Interest in XXXTentacion Murder

As the investigation of XXXTentacion's murder continues, a second person of interest has been identified in the killing.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Allen, 22, in connection with the June 18 shooting death of the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy. Allen was seen in security-camera footage at Riva Motorsports, the motorcycle dealership Onfroy was leaving before he was fatally shot. A dark SUV with three men inside blocked Onfroy's car and robbed him before speeding away.