XXXTentacion Memorial to Be Held at BB&T Center

The shooting death of XXXTentacion last Monday left many in shock. Fans were robbed of an idol, and those who sought to see justice served to the rapper for the abuse he allegedly committed were left without that, too.

For some at least, a sense of closure may come at a public memorial, which will take place on Wednesday, June 27, at the BB&T Center. According to J. David Bogenschutz, the late rapper's attorney, it will include an open-casket viewing.

The memorial was originally advertised with a post on the rapper's Instagram, which invited the public to "come say your final goodbye." The flyer also says that cell phones and cameras will be prohibited at the event, asking mourners to leave them at home.

"Any person with any device of the sort [sic] will be immediately turned around at the gate or escorted out and will not be allowed back on the premises," the post warns.

The 22-year-old XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was gunned down last Monday, June 18, just before 4 p.m. while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach. Despite being taken immediately to a hospital he could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 20, the Broward Sheriff's Office arrested Dedrick D. Williams, 22, in relation to the killing. The arrest of Williams, who was charged with murder and grand theft and has a previous record of violent crime, seems to confirm the crime was a theft gone wrong and unconnected with any feuds Onfroy may have had at the time.

Onfroy's murder has resulted in extreme reactions from the hip-hop world and on social media, with shock and sorrow over his violent death countered by residual anger over his alleged crimes. It has also resulted in increased streaming numbers for the late artist; on June 19, his song "Sad!" broke the Spotify record for most single-day global streams, which was previously held by Taylor Swift.

It has also been announced by Onfroy's mother that he was expecting a child with his girlfriend. The baby is due to arrive before the end of 2018.

XXXTentacion Fan Memorial. Noon Wednesday, June 27, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 800-745-3000; thebbtcenter.com. Admission is free.