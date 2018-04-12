XXXInformation: South Florida Rapper Sues Woman He Hit in Video

Rapper XXXTentacion is not a good person. He's accused of some truly heinous crimes, which New Times has detailed extensively. But somehow he keeps finding his way back into the news, and this time, it's for suing a woman who has accused him of hitting her.

On March 26, video surfaced via TMZ of the rapper, birth name Jahseh Onfroy, striking a young woman on the side of her head. The two appear to be posing for Snapchat, and the caption reads, "I hate this nigga." Judging by Onfroy's appearance (his hairstyle is different and he has fewer tattoos), the video is not recent, but it was alarming enough to get the attention of prosecutors.

Onfroy's legal team initially responded by calling it a harmless gesture. "The actors in this video are obviously friends, and also obviously acting in jest," they told Pitchfork. They added, "We are advised that the woman in the video has been located and has admitted that that activity depicted was a 'joke' and not an 'assault.'"