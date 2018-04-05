The Ten Best Clubs in Wynwood

On any given weekend, Wynwood — Miami's former industrial district-turned-trendy arts hub — is crawling with revelers in search of a fun spot to party and a selfie in front of a mural. Though the most exclusive clubs are still mostly located in Miami Beach, the mainland is where the real fun happens.

From taco shops to bars, these are the ten best places to party in Wynwood:

1. The Electric Pickle. Fruit at Publix has a shelf life longer than most clubs in Miami. But the Electric Pickle — affectionately known as the Pickle — has withstood the test of time and has been a Wynwood favorite since 2009. It was dubbed best dance club by New Times in 2017, in part because the 305's party people have spent the past nine years sweating and ass-shaking to dance music ranging from techno to house at this dark and sexy cornerstone. Though Miami offers no shortage of places to party every night, New Times singled the Pickle out as the best place to party on a Tuesday at its upstairs party, the Love Below. In true Miami fashion, the club's first floor recently got a face-lift and is now Melinda's, a restaurant that specializes in artisanal mezcals and nachos. Electric Pickle, you're the MVP. 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com.

EXPAND Get down at Gramps. Photo by Monica McGivern

2. Gramps. Think of Gramps as your kid who's on the honor roll: You're proud of their above-average success, and you just can't stop boasting about their accomplishments. A pillar in Miami's music scene, this Wynwood gem has consistently booked some of the best shows in town and has been ranked on New Times' lists of Miami's best outdoor music venues and Miami's best rock clubs. Its backroom, Shirley's, was also named the best intimate spot to catch live music. The orange bar on NW 24th Street is divided into three areas: The main room is equipped with a large bar, comfy booths, and arcade games. Shirley's is where you can catch smaller shows, while the larger ones are usually held on the spacious patio, which boasts a covered dance area, an additional bar, and a pizza stand. Double Stubble, the bar's Thursday-night LGBT dance party and drag show, is where you'll find the real Wynwood fun. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

EXPAND Miami's newest rock 'n' roll bar. Photo courtesy of Las Rosas

3. Las Rosas. Though technically not in Wynwood, Miami's newest rock 'n' roll bar on NW Seventh Avenue in Allapattah is just a hop, skip, and a jump west of the epicenter of the vibrant arts district. There's free parking behind the bar — try finding that in Wynwood, yuppies. Whether your'e looking to shoot some pool, play arcade games, or catch local bands at its adjacent space — B-Side — this dimly lit spot with a dive-bar vibe supplies nothing but the essentials. Grab a seat at one of the booths in the main room, throw back a few tequila cocktails, and escape the Wynwood chaos at this low-key neighborhood spot. The backyard also offers plenty of seating. 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com.

EXPAND Call 1-800-Lucky for a good time. Photo by Karli Evans

4. 1-800-Lucky. This new Wynwood addition is by no means a traditional nightclub. Instead, it's a 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace where Miamians can stuff their faces at seven food vendors, drink, dance, sing karaoke, and shop for vinyl. But on weekends, the one-stop shop's outdoor area near the bar turns into a dance floor equipped with a DJ. Be prepared to wait in a long line to enter this new hotspot. But when you finally get in, be sure to grab a fish-shaped ice-cream cone at Taiyaki. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

It's going down in the backroom. Courtesy of Coyo

5. Coyo Taco. Not only does this neighborhood taco joint supply some of Miami's best tacos, but also hidden in the backroom lies a tiny club that was recently named one of Miami's most unlikely music venues. Just past the taqueria's restrooms and down the hall is a space where taco lovers can party almost every night of the week on the 200-capacity dance floor. If you're not quite ready for your weekend of debauchery in Wynwood to end, "staying up way past your bedtime at Coyo Taco’s Murk Mondays" is a good place to start. 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.

EXPAND Pinkies up, Wynwood. Courtesy of rácket.

6. Rácket. The superchic cocktail bar, located on NW 24th Street just steps from Gramps, is an upscale spot to sip craft cocktails. A sophisticated reprieve from the area's boisterous weekend antics, Rácket is by far one of the area's nicest spots to hang. The elegant space, which is divided into two areas, boasts a small tiki-inspired rum and tequila bar and a few seating options in its covered atrium. In the main room, guests can shoot pool, play arcade games, dance to '00s hip-hop, and order drinks from what's described on Rácket's site as a "central sky-lit, live wood-edge, rolled steel island bar." Pero, like, superfancy, bro. 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com.

EXPAND Take in the rooftop views at No. 3 Social. Photo courtesy of No. 3 Social

7. No. 3 Social. South Beach meets Wynwood at this laid-back rooftop bar in the Wynwood Arcade. Self-described as "Wynwood's first and only rooftop lounge and event space," the intimate spot seems to appeal to a more mature crowd than some of the area's surrounding venues. No. 3 Social offers a spacious wooden deck for prime views, seating in the lounge's corridors both outside and inside, two bars, and a DJ booth. Turn your night into a proper bar crawl by also visiting Gramps and Rácket on the same street. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com.

EXPAND Wynwood OG: Wood Tavern. Courtesy of Wood Tavern

8. Wood Tavern. If there's one thing that remains constant in the ever-evolving neighborhood, it's this OG bar on the main strip. Wood is a no-frills place that has rightfully earned its stripes by offering cheap daily drink specials and a casual atmosphere. Find communal tables, a spacious patio, indoor and outdoor bars, games, and a range of musical selections. For those who don't want to break the bank on liquid courage, stop by Monday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for happy hour, when drinks are half off. Popular nights include Taco Tuesdays (free hard-shell tacos from 6 to 10 p.m.), Girls Rule Wednesdays (free house-brand liquors for ladies from 8 to 11 p.m.), and Backyard Boogie Sundays ($15 Red Stripe buckets from 3 p.m. to midnight). 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-748-2828; woodtavern.com.

El Patio is decked out with furniture imported from Colombia. Photo by Karli Evans

9. El Patio Wynwood. You've probably heard this Wynwood spot is the place to be Saturday night, which explains why there are lines to get in as early as 11 p.m. Though there are plenty of other places to party with shorter lines, this 3,500-square-foot space offers something different from the rest. In 2017, New Times dubbed El Patio one of Miami's best Latin clubs and described it as having a "cozy abuela vibe while still offering a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere." For some serious daytime partying, stop by for Sancocho Sundays, an eight-hour happy hour from 1 to 9 p.m. 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com.



EXPAND Dance at La Poderosa. Photo by Chris Carter

10. La Poderosa Bar. Waiting in line to get into La Poderosa feels like queuing up for a ride at Disney World. Open Thursday through Sunday, the vibrant and colorful Latin club boasts fun Colombian/Caribbean- inspired decor and artwork. With bleacher-style seating, small tables, stage, and, most important, food, this open-air spot lets you start your night off dancing. 345 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-409-3647; lapoderosabar.com.

