Forget Shkreli: Wu-Tang Clan's Legacy Outshines Its Recent History

For a classic hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan has remained surprisingly relevant, but not due to any new music the group has released — not to the public, at least. In 2015, they famously auctioned off the only pressing of their long-awaited LP, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, to the highest bidder, who turned out to be none other than felon, "pharma bro," and real-life villain Martin Shkreli. By paying the princely sum of $2 million, Shkreli turned that one copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin into the most valuable individual album in history. (However, he recently sold it on eBay for about half the price.)

Whether the record is actually any good is up for speculation. Wu-Tang's newest release — The Saga Continues, which leader/producer RZA quietly premiered on Beats 1 Radio — clearly tries to be a throwback to the good old days, complete with samples from goofy kung-fu movies, but is a mere shadow of the group in top form on albums such as Wu-Tang Forever and The W. With the exception of the standout track "People Say," which knocks pretty damn hard, their music no longer sounds like a collection of many theatrical personalities; it sounds like a chore for the clan to come together these days. That perception is probably amplified by the fact that the group's endless and ugly internal beefs have become much more public in the internet age. It's easy to find out that, say, member U-God is suing his clan colleagues for unpaid royalties.

