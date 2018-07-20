Nitti Gritti Releases New Remix of "Move to Miami"

Have you been dancing to the new Enrique Iglesias song featuring Pitbull, "Move to Miami"?

Of course you have. It's everywhere. And Nitti Gritti, the man who started the song, has come up with a new remix of it. "I made a demo that had the hook and the beat on it," the producer said from his Davie home. "I sent it to [another producer]. Pitbull eventually bought it and got it to Enrique. His people added some stuff and made it into magic."

So even though Nitti Gritti is credited as a producer of the song, he never had a chance to meet Pitbull or Enrique Iglesias. But it has opened a series of doors. "The song has helped me make a lot of connections," he says. "I now have the same lawyer as Pitbull." It also gave him the opportunity to remix the song he originated. "I love how the original came out as a pop song, but I wanted the remix to be something I could play in my sets at a club. I wanted it to have higher energy."