Wolf + Lamb and Soul Clap Flee Brooklyn for Nature Vibes — but First, Club Space

Soul Clap Bill Kennedy

Inspired by the Goonies’ treasure hunt, El Chapo’s tunnel system, and Burning Man, Wolf + Lamb’s rural retreat is under construction 150 miles north of the duo's Brooklyn home. The 100-acre Dreamland isn’t an escape from reality; that leap was made 20 years ago, when the band entered the surreal world of touring, chock full of drugs, sex, and jet lag. It is, however, a place for Crew Love Records friends to gather and expand on years and years of mind expansion. The men there rise early, chop wood, and rest in the glow of the campfire. Everything except gourmet coffee and fine tea is left behind for a moment to listen to the trees.

“Dreamland was inspired by our Burning Man community,” says Zev Le Wolfe, Dreamland foreman and half of Wolf + Lamb. “At first, I just had a cabin there, but now we have people contributing various pieces of art installations, and another artist is building treehouses. It’s a place we can all come to, play music, and relax. Time slows down there.”

Gadi Mizrahi is the other half of Wolf + Lamb. He and Le Wolfe operate Wolf + Lamb DJ performances and the Wolf + Lamb label, as well as co-own Crew Love Records. Both are longtime New Yorkers and call Brooklyn home. The Soul Clap duo of Eli Goldstein and Charles Levine, originally from Boston but now based in New York, also have a share in Crew Love Records. Together, on Saturday, May 13, the four label mates will play a 12-hour set on the Club Space Terrace.

Wolf + Lamb have self-diagnosed their sound as “laid-back electronic music.” It hovers around 120 bpm, with bits of disco, cosmos, house, mystery, R&B, and soul scattered about. The act's goofy, comedic approach filters all the way down to the instrumentation.

“I just bought a Jewish harp," Mizrahi explains. "I love it. It’s that instrument that goes boing; it makes a boner sound. But, yeah, I like to sit in the airport and when a hot chick walks by, I like to make the noise, and people look at me and think I just got a boner.”

EXPAND Wolf + Lamb Tim Jones

Mizrahi follows the harp description with a tale from 2001 when he was in Miami to see Paul Oakenfold and ran into Jenna Jameson on South Beach. He was a fan of her on-camera work at the time and recalls the encounter with spirited enthusiasm. Then, in an obvious ploy to snag free tacos, he throws a shout-out to his buddy Sven, a partner at Coyo Taco. And the conversation is over. Goofy indeed.

A few days later, New Times connects with Soul Clap’s Eli Goldstein and Charles Levine from their homes in Brooklyn. The similarities between Wolf + Lamb's and Soul Clap's music go beyond their sound. But unlike the porn-star-and-Jewish-harp labyrinth, the conversation with Goldstein and Levine is less abstract and more political. “Bernie is the man, Trump sucks, Hillary is it,” Levine says of the crew's 2016 election views.

They also talk about the show, saying they're excited to join the roster of musicians who've taken over Club Space for hours at a time. “It’s a rite of passage to play the Terrace," Levine says. "In fact, this is the first time we will play an extended set in Miami.”

Wolf + Lamb and Soul Clap

Saturday, May 13, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-456-5613; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 and up via ticketfly.com.

