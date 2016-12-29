menu

Witness the Final Sunrise of 2016 With Oscar G and Friends at Heart

Happy Chaka Khan-ukkah: A Loopy Post-Dentist Interview With Questlove


Witness the Final Sunrise of 2016 With Oscar G and Friends at Heart

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 9:08 a.m.
By Jorge Courtade
Oscar G's sound reflects Miami.
Oscar G's sound reflects Miami.
Courtesy of the artist
In a music landscape where artists come and go with the whims of passing trends, Oscar G has spent decades forging an identity in dance music and pushing the genre forward from the comfort of his native Miami.

His unique take on house music — often infused with the rhythms of the Caribbean and Africa — has made him a fixture on Beatport and Traxsource charts. It's a niche that has helped propel him into the highest stratospheres of dance music and taken him to the most renowned DJ booths and clubs around the world.

Oscar G's fusion of culture and sound reflects the Miami streets and neighborhoods, a combination that has breathed life into the DJ's extensive catalog since he began spinning in 1993. In a genre often maligned by over-the-top production, his sets often feature house music with a darker edge, evoking the imagery of a glamorous city with seedy corners and dark alleyways.

Plainly put, Oscar G represents the Miami after-hours scene on a global scale. This Friday, he'll take his unique spin on house music to Heart Nightclub, for a party bound to usher in the new year in an awe-inspiring, hangover-inducing night. It might be a day early, but Miami brings 2017 in its unique, red-eyed way.

The set will also be Miami's chance to check out the next chapter of Oscar G's professional evolution: his own label. Made in Miami, an outlet for the 305's burgeoning DJ scene, has already signed frequent collaborator Lazaro Casanova. If Oscar G is the godfather of the Miami after-hours scene, Lazaro is its heir apparent. Together, the two are poised to set the scene for a wild night at Heart with an auditory experience that's hard to replicate.

Made in Miami With Oscar G & Friends
11 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Jorge Courtade
Related Location

Heart Nightclub
50 NE 11th St.
Miami, FL 33132

305-912-3099

www.heartnightclub.com

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

