With Backroom Sessions MIA, Tired Corporate Kids Turn Art Into Entrepreneurship

Irma tried her best to rain out the city, but the team at Backroom Sessions MIA isn’t having it. They rush from their corporate nine to five’s and dodge debris piles in the dark to work on Backroom Sessions Vol. 6., their latest performance. It’s this kind of passion and dedication that has transformed a talent and performance showcase into a thriving business operation. Their mantra is “Putting the bottom of the map on the map.”

Backroom is a platform showcasing local visual and performing talent. The group caters to multiple genres and media focused on promoting artists in Miami’s neighborhoods, while expanding the landscape for locals to enjoy, network, collaborate, and participate in the arts. Backroom was born because the Miami millennials behind the project were tired of being corporate desk monkeys. Rudy Flores and Angelina Rivero founded it as a way to rekindle their love for the arts.

Last December, the idea to put on a local talent showcase came to Flores after he visited Rivero's parents’ restaurant, the Fish House Miami. The vibe and live music set the gears in motion, and they turned a small local talent show into a profitable LLC working to promote the most innovative makers and shakers in their city.