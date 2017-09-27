With Backroom Sessions MIA, Tired Corporate Kids Turn Art Into Entrepreneurship

Irma tried her best to rain out the city, but the team at Backroom Sessions MIA isn’t having it. They rush from their corporate nine to five’s and dodge debris piles in the dark to work on Backroom Sessions Vol. 6., their latest performance. It’s this kind of passion and dedication that has transformed a talent and performance showcase into a thriving business operation. Their mantra is “Putting the bottom of the map on the map.”
Backroom is a platform showcasing local visual and performing talent. The group caters to multiple genres and media focused on promoting artists in Miami’s neighborhoods, while expanding the landscape for locals to enjoy, network, collaborate, and participate in the arts. Backroom was born because the Miami millennials behind the project were tired of being corporate desk monkeys. Rudy Flores and Angelina Rivero founded it as a way to rekindle their love for the arts.
Last December, the idea to put on a local talent showcase came to Flores after he visited Rivero's parents’ restaurant, the Fish House Miami. The vibe and live music set the gears in motion, and they turned a small local talent show into a profitable LLC working to promote the most innovative makers and shakers in their city.
Backroom Sessions Volume One was coordinated by the duo in less than 25 days and debuted December 27, 2016 at the Fish House with 15 performers and 70 attendees. Since then, it has put on five more sessions, each showcasing anywhere from 30 to 60 artists. Attendance has increased to 350. They work with multiple vendors and sponsors, as well as organize pop-up shows to promote the showcase and help local venues and businesses coordinate live talent and events. In addition to this, Backroom is committed to community outreach and even organizes charity events they call #BackroomBuilding.
The team’s corporate background and creative ingenuity have helped them structure their team into fully functional, cooperative departments: operations, talent management, social media, and visuals. They grew organically from two to 25 because their friends and the local creative community recognized this was something lacking in the scene. Managers Flores, Rivero and Susy Mars, meet twice a week, and team meetings with the rest of the staff happen every Tuesday night after regular business hours. “This business is run mostly through group chats," Rivero says. "Most of the work being done by staff is donated time to a dream they want to make happen.”
Though the organization is less than a year old, it has generated more than $10K in revenue; everything they make goes into putting on the show. After making the first three volumes free, the team began charging a small ticket fee to be able to continue building Backroom physically and financially. They have now introduced online sales, reservations and drink tickets to facilitate funding for operations, including multiple stages for different genres and mediums and the Written Real Gallery, which showcases visual artists, writers and poets organized by Written Real at each Session.
According to Flores, “We don’t identify as a business. We are a culture. We invite our talent to meet the staff a month out from our events at our #BackroomMixer where food and drinks are provided while data is collected with our ‘Meet The Artists’ forms.”
They tailor their showcases to specific themes. Artists must submit their information to Backroom via electronic filing system; there is currently a 136-person waiting list the team is trying to accommodate for upcoming shows.
“Miami is one of these really subcultural weird places, so it makes for some interesting art and art we understand as Americans and Hispanics," Rivero says. "We’re trying to bring light to the fact that Miami is more than that. It’s arroz con frijoles.” They are unifying Kendall, Westchester, South Beach, Pinecrest, and have purposely stayed out of Wynwood because they feel that area has the art support it already needs from a different target audience that has more opportunities than other locals. Vol. 6 kicks off a string of citywide events such as weekly pop-up live music, comedy shows and county-partnered community efforts set through the end of December.
Backroom Sessions Vol 6. 5 p.m. Sunday, October 1, at the Fish House, 10000 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-595-8453; thefishhouse.com. Tickets cost $5 via backroomsessionsmia.com. Free admission for FPL employees and Miami-Dade police and fire departments.
