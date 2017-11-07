At the Fontainebleau, Whitney Houston's Fans Celebrated 25 Years of The Bodyguard

At the Fontainebleau this past Saturday, Whitney Houston superfans gathered alongside members of the late singer's family and estate to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of The Bodyguard soundtrack. Rickey Minor, Houston's longtime musical director and collaborator, hosted the festivities, which included a listening party for songs from I Wish You Love: More From the Bodyguard, a collection of alternate takes of the groundbreaking soundtrack's songs, set for release November 17.

The listening party and subsequent screening of The Bodyguard took place in the hotel's Fontaine Ballroom, where the film's performance scenes were originally shot. The listening party was preceded by remarks from Clive Davis, the storied producer and music executive largely credited with discovering Houston. Pat Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law and executor of her estate, also spoke. Davis shared his reflections on the anniversary and Houston's life via a video message, adding he was unable to attend because of studio recording obligations.

Davis recounted a story about watching an early rough cut of The Bodyguard and feeling distressed about the lack of music in the film. At the time, he said, Houston (who died in 2012 after drowning in the bathtub of a Beverly Hills hotel room) was slated to perform only one song for the movie. Davis thought the thriller about an obsessed fan's threats would be unconvincing if Houston's powerhouse vocals were not shown more prominently. The filmmakers acquiesced, and the soundtrack went on to win three Grammys, including Album of the Year. It remains the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time. At the end of the night, Houston's estate was presented with a plaque commemorating 18 million copies sold.