Where to Get Drunk and Watch the 2016 Presidential Election in Miami

Here are the Miami bars helping you drink your way through the election. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

2016 has been awful for many, many different reasons. But one of the biggest turds fate has left on our pillows this year came in the form of the United States of America's presidential campaign.

In the end, when the dust cleared and Marco Rubio finally agreed to stop playing the Smiths and come out of his room, we were left with Trump and Clinton. What followed has been the most hateful, dishonest and downright dangerous political cycle this country has ever seen.

We'd like to say that it all comes to an end tomorrow, but chances are this is just our political reality now, and in 2020 — who knows — we'll probably be watching a debate between Ted Nugent's AR-15 and the girl who shit her pants on Flavlor of Love .

Needless to say, we're going to need some help of the alcoholic variety to get us through tomorrow night. Luckily, there's no shortage of options to drink your way through election night in Miami.

Party downstairs, politics upstairs. Photo by George Martinez

7. Election Day with PARTYNEXTDOOR. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11Miami.com. Tickets cost $23 via 11miami.com.

E11even is offering a couple different ways to blow off some political steam on election night. Downstairs, inside the 24/7 megaclub, OVO signee PARTYNEXTDOOR will be hosting his official concert after party. And attendees will be able to keep up with election results by taking the elevator upstairs to the Rooftop at E11even, where live results will be projected onto 16-foot screens. The rooftop will offer seating, beer buckets, and wings starting at 7 p.m. And anyone wearing their "I Voted" sticker will receive to the roof will receive one free complimentary cocktail.

EXPAND Watch the world burn in gorgeous surround sound. Photo by Karli Evans

6. Election Night Garden Watch Party at O Cinema. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Admission is free; RSVP via thenewtropic.com.

The New Tropic will be taking a stroll down memory lane at O Cinema with the help of Kevin Wynn from The Wolfson Archives, who will be providing some bizarre and weird vintage election footage from '60s, '70s, and '80s at 7:30 p.m. Once we've all had a good laugh, we can fast forward to the bizarre and weird election footage of today, as O Cinema broadcasts the 2016 race live featuring gallons of wine.

EXPAND Jump in an cool off when red states make your blood start to boil. Photo by Chris Carter

5. Poolside Election Coverage at the Confidante. 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at the Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234. Admission is free.

The Confidante will be playing the election coverage live from its pool bar, offering patrons a chance to order a drink, hit the pool, and then promptly dive to the bottom of the deep end, where even the sound of Donald Trump's sniffling, gurgling racism can't reach you.

Bring that "I Voted" sticker for a free drink. Photo Courtesy of Ball & Chain

4. Ball & Chain Election Watch Party. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

The first hundred people who show up to Ball & Chain's election night party will receive free tapas, paella, and a welcome mojito. If you're a little tardy, be sure to bring your "I Voted" sticker with you to earn one free cocktail. After you've claimed your prize, find a seat in front of the pineapple stage, where a projector will be live-streaming the possible apocalypse.