Ten Ways to Celebrate 4/20 in Miami

Tomorrow is April 20. Let's not be coy: It's a day when a lot of people will smoke a lot of weed. And though the true origin of the term "420" may be unclear, it's certain that cannabis is king for a day.

And there's plenty of fun to be had if you're game to celebrate on the town. Only thing is, it's easy to be indecisive when you're blasted and have too many options. So instead of spending three hours trying to figure out what to do after finishing the blunt, read this list and decide now.

Half Baked at O Cinema. From Dave Chappelle’s dead-on descriptions of the various kinds of potheads to cameos by weed hall-of-famers such as Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, and the ghost of Jerry Garcia, Half Baked remains one of the greatest homages to herb. Luckily for you, O Cinema Wynwood is here to help. And because the movie doesn't start till 11:30 p.m., after a 10:30 performance by Pocket of Lollipops, you’ll have plenty of time before showtimes to get into the spirit of the holiday however you see fit — not that we’d make any assumptions about how you’ll be doing that. 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Bobby Digital, Prince Rakeem, Ruler Zig-Zag-Zig Allah, The RZA himself will be swinging swords at The Anderson this Friday. Courtesy of the artist

III Joints at the Anderson. "Up from the 36 chambers." If you read that line in RZA’s voice, you’ll want to hit up III Joints at the Anderson this Friday. Organized by the people behind the music festival III Points, this 420 party clearly has clout. With big-name national acts such as Earl Sweatshirt and international artists like DJ Earl from Luxembourg, III Joints will ride high for 12 hours, from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. And for fans of the Wu-Tang Clan, the event will be a must-see because the RZA himself will perform his newest project: live-scoring the classic kung fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin to songs from the hip-hop supergroup’s discography. 4 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via showclix.com.

Wynwood Life is certainly an interesting place to spend 420. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Wynwood Life. This weekend, Wynwood will peak hard, and the party starts Friday. Wynwood Life is back for its fifth-annual celebration of arts, fashion, food and music, and this year’s street fair promises to be the best so far. With more than 20 musicians and DJs, 150-plus artists and artisans, dozens of food trucks, pop up art galleries, painting projects for local kids, and giant spray paint cans decorated by local street artists sucha s Trek 6 and Luis Berrios, Wynwood Life is guaranteed to have something for everyone. 5 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodlife.com. Admission is free.

Bleeth is dropping their first full-length album this Friday. Will you be there? Photo by Ana Farina Mackliff

Bleeth album-release at Gramps. If you want to get down with the underground for 420, check out local rock band Bleeth’s release party for its first full-length album, Geomancer. Hosted by Gramps and Technique Records, the release party will feature the Miami trio debuting their followup to their 2015 EP, Re-Animator, as well as performances by fellow local heavies Testokra, Devalued, and Holly Hunt. 9 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $5 at the door.

EXPAND Weed flavored beer brewed right here in Miami – 420 brewery style. Courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

Derp With Terps at J. Wakefield Brewing. Even if you’re more interested in another plant product than you are in hops and barley, that doesn’t mean you can’t get the best of both worlds. In honor of the sticky icky many people will celebrate this Friday, J. Wakefield Brewing will host an event colorfully called Derp With Terps, showcasing four pot-inspired beers. The beers will be infused with terpenes — the molecules responsible for the tastes and smells of your favorite weed — from different strains of cannabis. Twenty bucks buys you a flight of J. Wakefield’s unique take on the 420 festivities. Noon Friday, April 20, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

Of course Churchill's is having a 420 party. Do you think anyone sober did that to those bathrooms? Photo by Alex Markow

420 Music Fest at Churchill's. Of course the raunchy beating heart of Miami's music scene is having a special 420 event. A drug holiday in this city without something going on at Churchill's is no holiday at all. Featuring Otto von Schirach and ¡Mayday!, as well as performances by acts such as Tyler Indigo Hotep and DMT, the 420 Music Fest at Churchill's Pub will run strong from 4:20 p.m. to 4:20 a.m. for $20. 4:20 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Adding Soda Stereo to the sensory overload that is Cirque du Soleil sounds like a really intense trip — perfect for 420. Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil's Sép7imo Día. Anyone who's had the privilege of getting to see a Cirque du Soleil performance (or has at least seen Knocked Up) knows there are probably few shows more visually epic than those presented by the Quebec-based troupe. And anyone who's a fan of the late Gustavo Cerati and the amazing music he made with Soda Stereo knows there are hardly any Latinx rock bands — or rock bands period — that have ever been as good as the Argentine ensemble. And if you put the two together, like Cirque du Soleil has with its new program, Sép7imo Día, you have the makings of a truly one-of-a-kind way to spend 420. 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $70 to $145 via ticketmaster.com.

Florida Hempfest at Green Bar & Kitchen. This weekend marks not only 4/20 but also Earth Day (Sunday, April 22). At Green Bar & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, you'll get the chance to not just celebrate the "Hemp Goddess," but also Mother Earth, with plant-based foods being served alongside raw hemp edibles. The family-friendly event will also feature vendors and performances from the likes of DJ Raw, Najeebah, Grim, and a handful of others, including a special appearance by Wu-Tang affiliated producer, John the Baptist. The Hemp Goddess, Mother Earth, and John the Baptist all in the same place — how can you pass that up? 4:20 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Green Bar & Kitchen, 1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; floridahempfest.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.

The Sweet Spot Party. This isn't just about celebrating your favorite bud - it's also about throwing a party that empowers all the Marys and Janes and ladies of this city. That means no boys allowed at this glow-in-the-dark warehouse gathering, unless of course you come on the arm of your queen. In addition to appreciating their fellow sisters, the women of the Sweet Spot and Maximize Creations will be providing drinks, syrups, candies, vegan treats, and more. The party will also feature raffles, giveaways, and, of course, dancing, with the mood ranging from Spanish trap to house to live guitar. 9 p.m. Friday, April 20 at 387 NE 70th St., Miami. Tickets cost $5 for women, $10 for men via eventbrite.com.

Grassroots Medicine will be hosting their first event on 4/20, a sort of coming out party in their new digs. Courtesy of Grassroots Medicine and Wellness

4/20 Grassroots Wellness Party. Dr. Hervé Damas, the pro football player turned radiologist, turned marijuana doctor is hosting an event to celebrate 420 and the upcoming opening of his new Wynwood clinic, Grassroots Medicine and Wellness. The all-day event will be held at the site of the wellness center beginning at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will include activities ranging from yoga to meditation to CBD product sampling, as well as workshops on topics like "How to Get Your Medical Marijuana License." Then, at 6 p.m., the evening will transition to a VIP and invitation-only event, with patients, professional athletes, and politicians in attendance who'll be treated to food, drinks, dancing and massages. Can you think of a better way for the doctor to get to know the new neighbors? 9 a.m. Friday, April 20, at Grassroots Medicine & Wellness Center, 2324 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

