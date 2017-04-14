menu

Where Are My Keys? Returns to Virginia Key This Sunday

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, April 10-16


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Where Are My Keys? Returns to Virginia Key This Sunday

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 8:02 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Lose your keys with DJ Tennis this weekend.
Lose your keys with DJ Tennis this weekend.
Courtesy photo
A A

You've been dancing all night, drinking, and perhaps sampling some mild recreational drugs, but now it's time to catch a rideshare and go home. So as you gather yourself together to request a ride, you start feeling around for them: your house keys. Where are my keys? you ask yourself as the onsetting panic quickly washes away the last of your buzz.

No four words are perhaps more dreaded by clubgoers than those. ("Last call" is a close second.) But the Electric Pickle and PL0T have turned a negative into a positive and are throwing a tech-house beach bash named for that terrible moment. The first edition, which featured sets by Moodymann, Axel Boman, Horse Meat Disco, and more, took place this past Art Basel; now, it's set to return this Sunday, April 16, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

"The idea behind Where Are My Keys? was to create a boutique festival on a national park right on the beach," says Electric Pickle owner Will Renuart. "We literally couldn’t have dreamt up a better location."

Related Stories

If you attended December's party, this weekend's edition will stick to the winning formula of "sandy feet and sunshine rhythms" with sets by DJ Tennis, Rebolledo, Red Axes, David Vunk, and more.

"For Basel we were lucky enough to have Detroit legend Moodymann come and kill it along with Axel Boman and Lee Burridge and many others," Renuart says. "This time around we are super psyched to have Rebolledo, DJ Tennis, and Red Axes all play together. The last time this happened was when they played the legendary Mayan Warrior stage at Burning Man."

Those musicians will all have Japanese artist Sino's handcrafted production to use as a backdrop which promises to bring "Wes Anderson's idiosyncratic signature movie Moonrise Kingdom to life," according to Renuart.

But Anderson's whimsy and saturated color palette aside, the most important thing is if you plan on overindulging on Sunday — workweek be damned — is to have a game plan for how not to lose your house keys.

"Leave 'em under the flower pot at home," Renuart recommends. "Come and lost track of time with us on Sunday and don’t worry about losing the keys. Though sometimes the sign of a good party is losing your shit."

Upcoming Events

Wonder if he'll cover Monday's locksmith bill.

Where Are My Keys? Spring Edition
With DJ Tennis, Rebolledo, Red Axes, David Vunk, Will Renuart, and Ataxia, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via residentadvisor.net.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Historic Virginia Key Beach Park
More Info
More Info

4020 Virginia Beach Dr.
Miami, FL 33149

305-960-4600

virginiakeybeachpark.net

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >