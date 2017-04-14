Where Are My Keys? Returns to Virginia Key This Sunday

Lose your keys with DJ Tennis this weekend. Courtesy photo

You've been dancing all night, drinking, and perhaps sampling some mild recreational drugs, but now it's time to catch a rideshare and go home. So as you gather yourself together to request a ride, you start feeling around for them: your house keys. Where are my keys? you ask yourself as the onsetting panic quickly washes away the last of your buzz.

No four words are perhaps more dreaded by clubgoers than those. ("Last call" is a close second.) But the Electric Pickle and PL0T have turned a negative into a positive and are throwing a tech-house beach bash named for that terrible moment. The first edition, which featured sets by Moodymann, Axel Boman, Horse Meat Disco, and more, took place this past Art Basel; now, it's set to return this Sunday, April 16, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

"The idea behind Where Are My Keys? was to create a boutique festival on a national park right on the beach," says Electric Pickle owner Will Renuart. "We literally couldn’t have dreamt up a better location."

If you attended December's party, this weekend's edition will stick to the winning formula of "sandy feet and sunshine rhythms" with sets by DJ Tennis, Rebolledo, Red Axes, David Vunk, and more.

"For Basel we were lucky enough to have Detroit legend Moodymann come and kill it along with Axel Boman and Lee Burridge and many others," Renuart says. "This time around we are super psyched to have Rebolledo, DJ Tennis, and Red Axes all play together. The last time this happened was when they played the legendary Mayan Warrior stage at Burning Man."

Those musicians will all have Japanese artist Sino's handcrafted production to use as a backdrop which promises to bring "Wes Anderson's idiosyncratic signature movie Moonrise Kingdom to life," according to Renuart.

But Anderson's whimsy and saturated color palette aside, the most important thing is if you plan on overindulging on Sunday — workweek be damned — is to have a game plan for how not to lose your house keys.

"Leave 'em under the flower pot at home," Renuart recommends. "Come and lost track of time with us on Sunday and don’t worry about losing the keys. Though sometimes the sign of a good party is losing your shit."

Wonder if he'll cover Monday's locksmith bill.

Where Are My Keys? Spring Edition

With DJ Tennis, Rebolledo, Red Axes, David Vunk, Will Renuart, and Ataxia, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via residentadvisor.net.

