What This III Points Rookie Learned Last Weekend

EXPAND Welcome to III Points. Photo by Alex Markow

As a lifelong music addict who mainlines concerts for sustenance, I've been to my fair share of music festivals, and I've seen it all.

I've been to festivals where families have picnics by their RVs, and I've been to others where young people’s crater-wide pupils make it pretty obvious why they were in the bathroom for so long.

I've fallen asleep in the forest of Live Oak and on the beach in Virginia Key, listening to the distant sounds of 3 a.m. sets I was too tired to catch. I've abandoned attempts to set up a borrowed tent missing its stakes, choosing instead to sleep in my car, only to find said tent waving in the wind a couple days later, planted like a victory flag next to a used condom.

But at the festivals I've been to, you're likely to be standing on a farm in yoga pants, drinking artisanal beer from some local microbrewery, surrounded by more than your fair share of Grateful Dead T-shirts.

Yet as a music festival veteran, I had no idea what to expect at III Points.

EXPAND It's hard to fit III Points into a category. Photo by Karlie Evans

Wearing a tank top and some geometric hippie pants, I scanned my wristband to enter the gates on day one and instantly got a glimpse into one way III Points would differ from other festivals I'd attended: its embrace of technology.

The festivals I've been to tend to focus on reconnecting to mother earth, an instinct that we forego in daily life. I feel like my most elemental (and smelliest) self on day three of a camping festival, when my hair is greasy, no one has showered, and everyone’s lost all concern for their outward appearance.

While we had the option of Ubering back home to shower and sleep before getting up to do it all over again the next day, III Points' industrial setting felt, oddly, like a harsher environment than the farms where I've braved the elements dancing barefoot.

Some vodka cocktails helped me warm to the setting, as did watching the Sector 3 stage next to the III Points bus, where The State Of and Fudakochi eased this newb into the electronic music festival world by showing me it's a more genre-inclusive realm than I'd assumed.

EXPAND Fashion is a big part of the Wynwood festival. Photo by Karlie Evans

The Sunset @ Noon stage, with its posed, neon mannequins, felt like a scene out of A Clockwork Orange. A woman wearing a silver-plated bust over her chest looked like Maria from Metropolis, and by day two I was embracing futuristic festival fashion, sans the played out multicolored light up shoes.

Wearing deep purple tights and a tight bodysuit, I had my face melted off by Deaf Poets, danced to the gleaming grunge pop of DIIV, and was charmed by Ta-ku’s cover of “Frontin.’”

Much to my surprise, though, my favorite part of the night was going into a full on trance while dancing to DJ Tennis at the Isotropic stage, aided by exhaustion and too many cocktails from the Stoli guys. It wasn't yoga on the grass, but pounding on the pavement — and connecting with everyone around me became an alternative kind of meditation.

EXPAND It's not all electronic music. Photo by Alex Markow

By the final night, after having spent maybe too much time inside the moving photo cubes outside the Main Frame stage, I watched the electronic music world that's so foreign to me and the rock n’ roll world that's so familiar merge on stage during M83’s awe-inspiring performance.

The irony of being nostalgic for a festival which looks to the future struck me, and as I glanced into my own future, I saw myself back again next year, ready to see a whole new set of sounds, dressed like a toaster.

