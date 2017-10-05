Weezer, Cage the Elephant, and Others Will Perform at Riptide Music Festival 2017

Awright! It's totally time for another majorly cool winter music festival to wash up on South Florida's shores. But unlike some other winter beach parties catering to the artsy trend-hoppers south of the county line, this one's got a different location and a way gnarlier vibe. It's Riptide, dude!

Just as Miami gears up for Art Basel, the Riptide Music Festival will take over Fort Lauderdale Beach December 2 and 3, and the initial lineup for the two-day party was just announced.

Saturday will be headlined by the lords of the beach, the kings of the so-uncool-it's-cool, the Beverly Hills-wannabes themselves: Weezer. That's right, Rivers Cuomo will be there to ask the crowd "Do You Wanna Get High?" Say it ain't so! Also performing will be alt-rock radio standbys Cage the Elephant and Portugal the Man (which New Times interviewed the last time the band blew into town).