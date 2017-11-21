WaxRomantix Records Launches Just in Time for Art Basel

Life is about balance. Nowhere is that truer than in relationships.

Stephanie Lima and Natalie Smallish are friends and business partners and during our hour-long conversation, it becomes very clear that each is the ying to the other’s yang.

While they are both ambitious and energetic, Lima is the business-minded one — friendly, but straight-to-the-point; Smallish is a bit more gentle, yet passionate in everything she discusses. She has a long history in the South Florida music scene that began when she was a 14-year-old musician and today finds her in the role of general manager for Radio-Active Records.

“Sometimes I run in circles before I can make a point,” Smallish says jokingly halfway through our chat. That may be, but to make long story short, Miami is getting a new record label, WaxRomantix, courtesy of Lima and Smallish, and they want to be everything to everyone, including artists and fans.

At first, the name of their label, WaxRomantix, seems to be a play on the phrase “wax nostalgic,” which means to grow increasingly sentimental or wistful over a memory or an object that dredges up certain past emotions. This isn’t far from Smalling’s original idea.

She cites The Breakfast Club as one of her inspirations for the name, both that sense of 80’s comedy as dewy-eyed as it may be and the idea of the hopeless romantic she associates with music and the throwback medium of vinyl records. “I love records. I feel that there is such a beautiful, warm tone to anything that’s on vinyl. You can hear the shittiest band in the world on record and just love it because it’s such a pleasant sound.

“I love anything that’s cheesy,” Smallish admits. “I love melodies and great poetic lyrics. It doesn’t have to be pretty. It can be extremely depressing or extremely haunting. Anything like that. Anything expressive like that is romantic to me.”

So far, the brother-and-sister indie duo AnastasiaMAX, Miami’s favorite loud-as-fuck rock twosome, Deaf Poets, and Jennie Vee, the bassist for Courtney Love and Eagles of Death Metal, have joined the WaxRomantix family. Lima and Smallish have their eye and their pens ready and willing to sign more local artists, but feel they already have a strong roster.

Lima is Deaf Poets’ full-time manager while Smallish busies herself overseeing the careers of AnastasiaMAX. Normally record labels don’t mix the two sides of the business of development and production, but WaxRomantix is atypical in that sense.

“I feel like artist development and paying attention to the artist is non-existent.” Smallish explains. “It’s not just about how many likes you get. You have to have to remind the artist that they have to be an artist. It’s not about coming up with the money and doing all the social media or whatnot. I think it’s completely shifted to that part and it’s easy to get lost in that vision. We want to go back to the roots. We want you to be one hundred percent an artist. We can take care of the things that you should not have to worry about.”

Throughout her career as a touring bassist and seven years at Radio-Active Records, Smallish has seen firsthand the struggle of bands to get the support they need that oftentimes leads to discouragement or disillusionment. She and Lima are eager to fill any role necessary in an effort to draw out South Florida’s deserving talent into the light.

“I understand how hard it is with the commercial industry being so inundated,”Smallish says. “I wanted to do that [put out music] for South Florida. I realized that no one is really doing that down here, at all.”

At various national conferences, the criticism Smallish was hearing over and over again about South Florida bands was their inability to break free from the state and their unwillingness to tour, either because of geography or as she puts it, “there’s no business down here.” WaxRomantix is looking to be educators as well as a resource for bands who need guidance.

“After all these thoughts and all these things I was just like, I’m going to start a label” Smallish proclaims. “That’s when Steph came in and really gave me the courage, the backbone to be able to do that.”

“The way that I see the dynamic between Nat and I,” Lima says. “I’m left-brained and she’s right-brained,” Lima says. Although not a musician herself, Lima is still a creative despite her logical nature. “I am very much a business development person. It’s what I do, it’s what I’ve always done. The thought of creating something from scratch is extremely exciting. We are going to create a brand that represents the type of music we feel the world should be listening to.”

Currently, the artists signed to WaxRomantix lean towards the indie side of things, from Brit-pop to shoegaze, but Lima and Smallish are keeping their ears to the ground will not limit themselves to just one or two rock genres. In terms of expanding their roster, Smallish is relying more on her intuition, that feeling music fans get upon discovering new band and going, yeah, that’s the one. But more than, both she and Lima are looking for bands who are serious about their craft, who are willing to tour, and put in the necessary work.

Lima, Smallish, and the WaxRomantix bands will showcase their work on Thursday, December 7th at Gramps, just in time for Art Basel. The label’s launch party will feature a full evening of music. In addition to special guests, The State Of, the 21-and-up event will see AnastsiaMAX and Deaf Poets on hand with Jennie Vee entertaining the late night crowd with a DJ set alongside Eagles of Death Metal frontman, Jesse Hughes. The show will mark the last Miami show for Deaf Poets before they make their way up to New York for a permanent move.

Although they look forward to a healthy crowd for the unveiling of WaxRomantix Records, ultimately there is one simple criteria by which Lima and Smallish will judge the success of their new venture: “If my artists are happy,” Smallish states plainly.

Happiness comes in many forms, she explains. If can means meeting certain goals such as playing Revolution Live before the end of the year or building a sustained career. WaxRomantix is hoping for both.

WaxRomantix Presents AnastasiaMAX, Deaf Poets, Jennie Vee and Jesse Hughes (DJ set), and The State Of. Thursday, December 7, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami, 33127; 305-699-2669; gramps.com; No cover charge. Set times 7:30 to 8:05 p.m., The State Of; 8:20 to 8:55 p.m., AnastasiaMax, 9:10 to -10 p.m. Deaf Poets and 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.DJ Set by Jennie Vee & Jesse Hughes in the front room.

