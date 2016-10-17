Watch DJ Irie Get Roasted This Weekend

Poor DJ Irie is getting roasted like a turkey. Photo by Jeremiah Lazo

After the resurgence of vinyl, perhaps no other twentieth-century artifact has made as unlikely a revival as the celebrity roast. Late at night, after the kids went to bed, commercials for The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast used to air. Today, it seems so old and musty as one rat pack member after another stepped up, whiskey in hand, to make fun of Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart, or Ronald Reagan.

But over the last decade, Comedy Central has breathed new air — some filthy, nasty air — into the art of the roast. Notable roastees over the last few years have included James Franco, Justin Bieber, and even Donald Trump.

And now, the people of Miami no longer need to travel far or set their TiVos to bear witness to a celebrity roast. This Saturday, October 22, at the EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami, Miami Heat courtside reporter Jason Jackson is hosting his first ever JAX Celebrity Roast.

The inaugural roastee is non other than DJ Irie, the longtime Miami Heat DJ, Miami hip-hop staple, and — as we declared only a few months ago — the 305's biggest mensch. In a press release filled with flattery — perhaps designed to lure Irie into letting his guard down — Jackson described the DJ as "not only a great friend, but one of our most idolized DJ personalities nationwide and South Florida’s icon of the entertainment industry. His career has reached new heights but we think it’s time for him to take a tumble and meet his demise."

Tickets to the event are on sale at jaxcelebrityroast.com with prices ranging from $75 for general admission to $200 for VIPs. It ain't a cheap ticket but all proceeds will go towards the Irie Foundation, a charity that aims to provide at-risk youth with cultural programs, mentorship, and programs.

Last year, the Foundation opened the Allapattah Music and Literary Center, a building designed to provide the area's kids with an artistic education.

The event promises celebrity roasters — which have yet to be announced — but here's hoping they'll be a bit kinder than the Tasmanian devils who ripped poor Bieber a new one.

