Watch DJ Irie Get Roasted This Weekend
|
Poor DJ Irie is getting roasted like a turkey.
Photo by Jeremiah Lazo
After the resurgence of vinyl, perhaps no other twentieth-century artifact has made as unlikely a revival as the celebrity roast. Late at night, after the kids went to bed, commercials for The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast used to air. Today, it seems so old and musty as one rat pack member after
But over the last decade, Comedy Central has breathed new air — some filthy, nasty air — into the art of the roast. Notable
And now, the people of Miami no longer need to travel far or set their TiVos to bear witness to a celebrity roast. This Saturday, October 22, at the EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami, Miami Heat courtside reporter Jason Jackson is hosting his first ever JAX Celebrity Roast.
The inaugural roastee is
Tickets to the event are on sale at jaxcelebrityroast.com with prices ranging from $75 for general admission to $200 for VIPs. It ain't a cheap ticket but all proceeds will go towards the Irie Foundation, a charity that aims to provide at-risk youth with cultural programs, mentorship, and programs.
Last year, the Foundation opened the Allapattah Music and Literary Center, a building designed to provide the area's kids with an artistic education.
The event promises celebrity roasters — which have yet to be announced — but here's hoping they'll be a bit kinder than the Tasmanian devils who ripped poor Bieber a new one.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rooney
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 7:30pm
-
Caetano Veloso
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 8:00pm
-
Trivium
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 6:30pm
-
Caetano Veloso
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!