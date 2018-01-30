Bed Scene's Psychedelic Debut EP Is Here for Fans of Sub Pop Records and Foxygen

When Nick Aponte, AKA Bed Scene, chatted with New Times last April, the Berklee College of Music grad spoke about his struggle to connect musically with Miami, his hometown. His connection to the eclectic music scene in Boston had been more organic, he said.

After the interview, he says now, he began to think differently about just how much the 305's creatives had influenced his sound. Miami's diverse musical aesthetic is difficult to pin down or categorize, but Aponte says he realized his music had been influenced most by the people he'd met on the music scene in the Magic City rather than by a particular sound.

Related Stories Bed Scene Talks Upcoming EP Ahead of Debut Show April 6 at Bardot

One of those people is Arminio Rivero, AKA Crocodile Deathspin, of the band SunGhosts. He directed the video for "Day in a Dream," the lead single on Aponte's debut EP, Bed Scene.