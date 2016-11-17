VOWWS Sound Off on the Dreaded '80s Retro Label: “I Fucking Hate Genre Descriptions"
|
VOWWS is a little tired of some lazy comparisons.
Photo Courtesy of the Band
The sound of Australian-turned-LA-transplants, VOWWS, is a guitar-heavy, strung-out take on industrial music with nods to your favorite '80s goth kings. Thing is, they didn't exactly plan it that way.
“If I go to another DJ night and they play the fucking Cure I'm going to kill myself,” laughs
“I think when you use the equipment that was made in that era, it's going to sound like a lot of the bands [of that era]. There are certain drum sounds that will always
“What makes us a little bit different is we don't listen to any of that shit. I think that's what sets us apart slightly from the other bands that are like, ‘Oh my God, I love Depeche Mode!’ And then they write an album and it sounds like Violator and it's like, what's the point? Do something different!’
“I fucking hate genre descriptions and how limiting they are.”
“We're children of the '90s,"
After playing in different bands together for years, she and her writing partner Matt splintered off to form
“The two of us had really good writing chemistry and we started making music as a two-piece. But you know, you can do anything these days, and we actually fell in love with the programs and drum machines and samplers, and it kind of opened up a whole new world of what you can do and how you can present the show, and you have a lot of control over the sound."
|
Photo Courtesy of the Band
VOWWS' foundation as a traditional band still comes into play during the songwriting process.
While the band pushes back somewhat on the '80s niche label,
The band went seven months without hearing from Numan again and thought he'd forgotten about the whole thing. “And then Christmas Day we got an email in our inbox and it was Gary Numan’s vocals. It was really cool. He was really gracious and he promoted it. I wish we had a story about us all getting high in the studio and laying down tracks and stuff, but it was all very clinical and [via] email. But to this day it's pretty cool. If nothing happens, that guy thought we were cool. Gary Numan thinks we're cool.”
