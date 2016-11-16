menu

Virgo Helps Celebrate Our People Issue With Facebook Live Concert

Panda Bear on Animal Collective's New Album: "It Was Like Entering a New Room in Our House"


Virgo Helps Celebrate Our People Issue With Facebook Live Concert

Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 9:33 a.m.
By Miami New Times staff
Virgo will be celebrating our People Issue with a Facebook Live concert.
Virgo will be celebrating our People Issue with a Facebook Live concert.
Photography by StianRoenning.com
In case you haven't seen yet, our 2016 People Issue went live online yesterday. And this Thursday, the annual compilation will hit stands all over Miami.

We're pretty darn proud of this one, to be honest. So to celebrate, we've asked one of the members of our 2016 People Issue to help us mark the occasion.

Tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, at 2 p.m., we'll be taking to Facebook live to broadcast a live concert with Virgo, the otherworldly muse of Miami's electronic scene. So clear your schedule and be ready to listen with us. And after her performance, haul butt to your closest New Times stand so you can meet the coolest people in your city.

