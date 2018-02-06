Virginia Key Grassroots Is a Response to the Nuisances of the Modern-Day Music Festival

It's not difficult to see why regional music festivals have been booming over the past few years. For starters, gaining any semblance of intimacy or interpersonal connection with artists at big-budget festivals has become almost impossible unless you buy an expensive VIP ticket. Couple that with (necessary) corporate sponsorships and lousy views, and you're a long way from Woodstock or even Lollapalooza.

Jordan Puryear has tackled this unpleasantness in organizing the annual Virginia Key Grassroots Music & Dance Festival. "Our stages are very interactive compared to a lot of festivals," the curator says. "We don’t put up barriers and fences between the audience and the band." One of the aims of Grassroots, he says, is to knock performers off their pedestals and bring them closer to the audience. Where other festivals create distinctions based on hierarchies, Grassroots tears them down.

The festival began 25 years ago as a nonprofit supporting arts and education before management decided advocacy could be well served by a music festival. Activism is baked into the cake of the Grassroots organization. The festival showcases political and environmental organizations, along with wellness workshops and yoga, as prominently as it presents musical talent. Last year, alongside performances by some of Miami's leading bands, Ben & Jerry's cofounder Ben Cohen hosted a discussion on how best to get money out of politics.