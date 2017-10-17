 


In the Booty Bass Bounce House Papaya-Eating Contest, Only the Nasty Survive

Angel Melendez | October 17, 2017 | 1:42pm
AA

When it comes to concerts and music festivals, there seem to be two Miamis: one populated by hipsters and the other that's a little more ratchet. The former is artsy and pretentious and politically correct while dressing like an expensive laundry pile. The latter gives zero fucks and only wants to get nasty on the dancefloor.

For the last few years, III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival has brought those worlds crashing gloriously together with a smartly curated roster of musicians, visual artists, and surrounding events.

Nowhere is that more evident than at Gramps for the annual Booty Bass & Bounce House Party. Created by installation artist Vanessa Gessa and Miami’s electronic weirdo genius Otto Von Schirach, it’s the one day when Miami can get properly dirty, absolutely for free; admission is free, and while supplies last, so is the beer, the pizza, and the tequila. The crown jewel event of the evening is the papaya-eating contest.

Papaya, of course, is a slang term in some Spanish-speaking countries for a lady’s special place. It’s a pervy, inappropriate, completely Rated-R good time.

Naturally, I had to try it.

I volunteered/begged for the assignment, then arrived at Gramps with no idea of what exactly I was getting into. My first goal was to find a stranger to be my partner in fruit debauchery. When you make friends with the head drag queen in charge and the crowd has been day drinking since at least breakfast, it becomes a very short search.

My partner, Amelia (who requested we hold her last name to preserve some sense of dignity), came up with the team name, Fruta Bomba, after we discarded our initial idea, Golden Showers. (I had a Golden Girls shirt on.) I understood. That shit is just gross.

After officially signing up for the contest, I did some ridiculous and totally useless stretches to warm up my hammies, glutes, and of course, my mouth. I was fully prepared for a speed race. My mom always told me I ate too fast. This would be cake, a food I also would’ve also crushed if that was the goal of the competition.

There was only one problem: It wasn’t a speed race. It was a battle of who could get the most sucia or sucio. My boring, yet passionate, display of hetero munching was too 1950’s.

To survive and succeed in the Miami papaya-eating game, you must be creative and shameless. Normally, that's not a problem for me. However, I didn’t realize until I was on stage that Team Fruta Bomba had no plan, and it was showtime. I dropped to my knees like a starving diabetic and went to town on that sweet, succulent papaya.
As the first contestants, the following seven teams were able to diagnose our lame act as D.O.A. and upped the ante on every successive try. Ass eating rockstars, sensual newlyweds, and sixty-nining girl-on-girl action won the hearts of the audience, with the latter taking home the grand prize of two tickets to III Points.

Yes, the loss was a blow to my ego, but more importantly, it was a learning experience. The Booty Bass & Bounce House Party reminded me of the important lesson Miami’s booty music legends, 2 Live Crew, shared with us a long time ago: we can, and should, be as nasty as we wanna be (and sometimes win prizes for it.)

 
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you.

