In the Booty Bass Bounce House Papaya-Eating Contest, Only the Nasty Survive

When it comes to concerts and music festivals, there seem to be two Miamis: one populated by hipsters and the other that's a little more ratchet. The former is artsy and pretentious and politically correct while dressing like an expensive laundry pile. The latter gives zero fucks and only wants to get nasty on the dancefloor.

For the last few years, III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival has brought those worlds crashing gloriously together with a smartly curated roster of musicians, visual artists, and surrounding events.

Nowhere is that more evident than at Gramps for the annual Booty Bass & Bounce House Party. Created by installation artist Vanessa Gessa and Miami’s electronic weirdo genius Otto Von Schirach, it’s the one day when Miami can get properly dirty, absolutely for free; admission is free, and while supplies last, so is the beer, the pizza, and the tequila. The crown jewel event of the evening is the papaya-eating contest.