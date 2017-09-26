 


Will the spider be back in 2018?
Will the spider be back in 2018?
Photo by George Martinez

Tickets for Ultra 2018, the Festival's 20th Edition, Now on Sale

Jose D. Duran | September 26, 2017 | 2:02pm
AA

In 2018, Ultra Music Festival will no longer be a teenager.

Not that anyone is expecting the festival to grow up. For two decades it's been a winter escape for thsoe in search of a dance-music bacchanal in warmer climes. It's gone through three different locations, plenty of political posturing, and a whole lot of DJ sets and live performances.

There have been plenty of surprises too, with pop superstars like Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Arianna Grande stopping by to sing, and unforgettable moments like Swedish House Mafia's farewell set to Deadmau5 saying whatever is on his mind.

Needless to say, if Ultra is going to outdo all those moments the perfect time is at its 20th-anniversary edition. That means if you haven't attended the festival in a while, but have been on the fence of whether or not to go in recent years, this is the year to bite the bullet.

Tickets for the festival have officially gone on sale, after a limited sale back in May. If you pre-registered at ultramusicfestival.com, general admission tickets will cost $349.95. Otherwise it's $379.95. VIP tickets cost $1,499.95. If you are quick, you can nab one of the limited payment plan tickets for $399.95. (It's perplexing that Ultra doesn't sell every ticket through a payment plan like every other major U.S festival.)

Of course, as the festival nears, expect prices to go up. The festival is still 18 and over and 21 and over for VIP. No acts have been announced at this time, but traditionally phase-one acts are revealed in November.

Ultra Music Festival 2018. Friday, March 23, through Sunday, March 25, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $349.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in a Miami as long as climate change permits.

