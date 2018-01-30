 


Carl Cox
Photo by George Martinez

Ultra Announces Resistance 2018 Lineup: Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Sasha & Digweed, and Others

Jose D. Duran | January 30, 2018 | 9:50am
A sort of festival within a festival, Resistance will return next month during Ultra Music Festival to take over two stages in Bayfront Park: the Carl Cox Megastructure and the Arcadia Spider.

Yesterday, Ultra announced the Resistance lineup, which includes a mixture of acts that were previously announced in the Phase 1 lineup and a few surprises.

Acts joining the lineup include Adam Beyer, Pan-Pot, Stephan Bodzin, Chris Liebing, Matador, Danny Tenaglia, Better Lost Than Stupid (Davide Squillace, Mattias Tanzmann, and Martin Buttrich), Nic Fanciulli, Pete Tong, Guti, wAFF, Technasia, B.Traits, Christian Smith, Coyu, Elio Riso, Frankie Bones, Jon Rundell, and Marco Bailey.

Resistance positions itself as the "underground" counterpoint to the more EDM-style offerings that have taken over the festival's main, Ultra Worldwide, and live stages. Before dance music's rise to Billboard-chart-topping status, a division like this would have been unnecessary. Ultra used to divide stages more by genre and less by perceived popularity. Also back then, it wasn't unusual to see the main stage mix it up a bit. Sometimes live bands even appeared.

Resistance made its debut at Ultra in 2015 as a single stage specializing in techno and deep house. The concept proved so popular in 2016 the festival spun it off, holding stand-alone Resistance events around the world. Last year, at the Miami festival, Ultra gave the brand an even larger presence when it expanded the offerings to two stages.

Here's the full Resistance 2018 lineup:

Carl Cox Megastructure:

Friday, March 23

  • Carl Cox
  • Adam Beyer
  • Joseph Capriati
  • Pan-Pot
  • Josh Wink

Saturday, March 24

  • Carl Cox
  • Jamie Jones
  • Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna
  • Nastia
  • Frankie Bones
  • Jon Rundell

Arcadia Spider

Friday, March 23

  • Sasha & John Digweed
  • Nic Fanciulli
  • Hot Since 82
  • Pete Tong
  • Coyu
  • Popof

Saturday, March 24

  • Stephan Bodzin
  • Chris Liebing
  • Matador
  • Danny Tenaglia
  • Technasia B2B Hector
  • Carlo Lio B2B Marco Bailey
  • Christian Smith B2B B.Traits
  • Stefano Noferini

Sunday, March 25

  • J.E.S.u.S (Jackmaster, Eats Everything, Skream, and Seth Troxler)
  • Better Lost Than Stupid (Davide Squillace, Mattias Tanzmann, and Martin Buttrich)
  • Patrick Topping B2B special guest
  • Guti B2B wAFF

Ultra Music Festival 2018. Friday, March 23, through Sunday, March 25, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $379.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

