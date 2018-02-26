Ultra 2018 Phase 2 Adds Fischerspooner, Modestep, Benny Benassi, and Others to the Lineup

If you waited to buy tickets until Ultra Music Festival announced the Phase 2 acts for the 2018 edition, well, you might have waited too long. Last week, the festival sold out of general-admission tickets. Only VIP tickets remain for $1,499.95.

So for many, today's announcement of the Phase 2 acts is just the cherry on top of an already epic weekend. The latest additions to the lineup include electroclash icon Fischerspooner, dubstep duo Modestep, Norwegian producer Alan Walker, "Satisfaction" hit-maker Benny Benassi, Dutch EDM producer Oliver Heldens, and local Grammy-winning DJ Cedric Gervais.