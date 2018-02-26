Ultra 2018 Phase 2 Adds Fischerspooner, Modestep, Benny Benassi, and Others to the Lineup

If you waited to buy tickets until Ultra Music Festival announced the Phase 2 acts for the 2018 edition, well, you might have waited too long. Last week, the festival sold out of general-admission tickets. Only VIP tickets remain for $1,499.95.
So for many, today's announcement of the Phase 2 acts is just the cherry on top of an already epic weekend. The latest additions to the lineup include electroclash icon Fischerspooner, dubstep duo Modestep, Norwegian producer Alan Walker, "Satisfaction" hit-maker Benny Benassi, Dutch EDM producer Oliver Heldens, and local Grammy-winning DJ Cedric Gervais.
The additions of Fischerspooner and Modestep to the live stage should be enough to pique some people's interest, but Ultra is still being very cryptic when it comes to what exactly it has planned to celebrate its 20th anniversary. So far, all the festival has disclosed are plans for "special anniversary performances" and that fans should "expect the unexpected."
Throughout its history, Ultra has surprised attendees through unannounced appearances, such as when Madonna dropped in on Avicii's set in 2012 to controversially ask the crowd if they had seen "molly." (Deadmau5 called her an "idiot" after the stunt.) Other pop stars who have appeared at the festival include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Future. Swedish House Mafia also famously held its final show at the 2013 edition.
So what's Ultra planning this year? Who knows, but expectations are high.
Here's the full Ultra 2018 lineup:
Headliners:
- Adam Beyer
- Afrojack
- Armin van Buuren
- Axwell & Ingrosso
- Carl Cox
- The Chainsmokers
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna
- Eric Prydz
- Flosstradamus
- Hardwell
- Jamie Jones
- J.E.S.u.S (Jackmaster, Eats Everything, Skream, Seth Troxler)
- Joseph Capriati
- Kaskade
- Maceo Plex
- Marshmello
- Nicky Romero
- RL Grime
- Sasha | John Digweed
- Steve Aoki
- Tiësto
- Virtual Self
Live Headliners:
- Azealia Banks
- Empire of the Sun
- Fischerspooner
- Infected Mushroom
- Modestep
- Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption
- Rabbit in the Moon
- The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
Support:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Alan Walker
- Andrew Rayel
- Andy C
- Audien
- B.Traits
- Bassjackers
- Benny Benassi
- Better Lost Than Stupid (Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, Matthias Tanzmann)
- Blasterjaxx
- Brohug
- Brownies & Lemonade All Stars
- Carlo Lio
- Cedric Gervais
- Christian Smith
- Coyu
- The Crystal Method
- Danny Tenaglia
- Fedde Le Grand
- Frank Walker
- GTA
- Gabriel & Dresden
- Ghastly
- Guti
- Hector
- Hot Since 82
- Jauz
- Josh Wink
- Joyryde
- Julian Jordan
- Kayzo
- Keys N Krates
- Kungs
- Laidback Luke
- Lost Kings
- Luigi Madonna
- Maetrik
- Marco Bailey
- MaRLo
- Matador
- Matoma
- Nastia
- Nathan Barato
- Nghtmre + Slander present Gud Vibrations
- Nic Fanciulli
- Oliver Heldens
- Ookay
- Pan-Pot
- Patrick Topping
- Paul Oakenfold
- Pete Tong
- Popof
- Quintino
- Rezz
- Sam Paganini
- San Holo
- Sick Individuals
- Slushii
- Stefano Noferini
- Stephan Bodzin
- Sub Focus
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
- Technasia
- Valentino Khan
- Vini Vici
- wAFF
- What So Not
Additional Support:
- Afrobeta
- Andrew Luce
- Cesqeaux
- Cheat Codes
- Cray
- D.O.D
- DubVision
- Ducky
- Ekali
- Elio Riso
- Emily Estefan
- Estiva
- Frankie Bones
- Grandtheft
- Henry Fong
- Jillionaire
- Jon Rundell
- Kevens
- KIIDA
- Krane
- Kura
- London on Da Track
- Manila Killa
- Matisse & Sadko
- Merk & Kremont
- Moksi
- Mykris
- Myrne
- NLW
- Nora En Pure
- Paris & Simo
- Quix
- Raiden
- Ravitez
- Salvatore Ganacci
- Tommie Sunshine
- Wuki
- 4B
Ultra Music Festival 2018. Friday, March 23, through Sunday, March 25, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!