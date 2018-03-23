Ultra Music Festival 2018's Live Streaming Schedule

So you aren't going to Ultra Music Festival this year. Maybe the cost of flying down to Miami and securing lodging was just too much or perhaps your idea of a fun weekend is just staying in bed. Or perhaps you can't afford the ticket price.
Fret not, the Ultra Music Festival's live stream has returned this year. While you won't be able to experience the full festival at home, you'll still be able to catch the highlights via YouTube. The first day is set to include sets by Axwell & Ingrosso, Virtual Self, Fischerspooner, and Armin van Buuren.
Here's the full Day 1 schedule:
3 p.m. Preshow
4 p.m. Raiden
4:20 p.m. Ksuke
4:30 p.m. Kungs
5:30 p.m. Joyryde
6 p.m. Oliver Heldens
6:30 p.m. Azealia Banks
6:40 p.m. Steve Aoki
7:20 p.m. Nghtmre & Slander present Gud Vibrations
7:45 p.m. Armin van Buuren
8:45 p.m. Fischerspooner
8:50 p.m. Hardwell
9:40 p.m. Slushii
9:50 p.m. Empire of the Sun
9:55 p.m. DJ Snake
11 p.m. Virtual Self
11:20 p.m. Flosstradamus
11:40 p.m. Axwell & Ingrosso
You might have noticed that none of the acts on the Resistance stages are featured. Oddly enough, there's a separate stream from the Carl Cox Megastructure and Arcadia Spider stages via be-at.tv. That should allow fans to enjoy the Resistance acts' sets with few interruptions.
Another way to enjoy the festival is through SiriusXM's UMF Radio (channel 51). The satellite radio station will be broadcasting live from the festival all weekend long. Expect to hear sets from Marshmello, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Carl Cox, Paul Oakenfold, Kaskade, and others.
Get ready to rage from the comfort of your own home.
