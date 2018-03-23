Ultra Music Festival 2018's Live Streaming Schedule

So you aren't going to Ultra Music Festival this year. Maybe the cost of flying down to Miami and securing lodging was just too much or perhaps your idea of a fun weekend is just staying in bed. Or perhaps you can't afford the ticket price.

Fret not, the Ultra Music Festival's live stream has returned this year. While you won't be able to experience the full festival at home, you'll still be able to catch the highlights via YouTube. The first day is set to include sets by Axwell & Ingrosso, Virtual Self, Fischerspooner, and Armin van Buuren.

Here's the full Day 1 schedule: