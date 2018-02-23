Ultra Music Festival 2018 Sells Out of General-Admission Tickets

If you were hoping to celebrate Ultra Music Festival's 20th anniversary along with Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Axwell & Ingrosso, and Jamie Jones, it just got a lot more expensive. That's because general-admission tickets to the EDM bacchanal have sold out. Those hoping to attend can still purchase three-day VIP tickets for $1,499.95.

The festival hasn't acknowledged that GA tickets are gone, posting on Facebook February 20 that tickets were almost sold out. New Times has emailed the festival asking for a statement and whether VIP tickets are close to selling out as well and will update if Ultra responds.

Last year, Ultra sold out of general-admission tickets in January, so it took about a month longer this year. Is it the lineup? Some criticized this year's lineup for being "underwhelming," especially considering the huge milestone the festival is celebrating. "Part of Ultra’s charm and success is its ability to book literally every act under the sun. Unfortunately, that’s also one of its biggest weaknesses. By booking everyone, you’re losing a bit of a tastemaker status and just presenting all these acts on a platter to attendees and saying, 'Here you go, have at it,'" YourEDM wrote about the lineup.