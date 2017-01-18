Ultra Music Festival 2017 Tickets Are 97 Percent Sold Out

Better get your tickets to Ultra 2017 soon. Photo by George Martinez

Less than three months from now, thousands of EDM-crazed festivalgoers will descend upon Bayfront Park for Ultra's 2017 run. If you're hoping to join the party, you need to act quickly. Tickets are almost sold out.

On December 26, Ultra Music Festival posted on Twitter that it had sold 90 percent of its supply of tickets. As of this writing, that figure has jumped to 97 percent. And in case you’re wondering if this is a tactic to drum up hype, Ultra’s ticketing website shows that both early-bird and second-tier general-admission tickets are gone. All that’s left is tier three, with tickets currently going for $349.95 apiece. Plus, if you’re over the age of 21, VIP tickets are still available for $1,249.95.

As always, the price for a weekend of pure, lascivious, unadulterated raging (you know, PLUR) is steep. If you haven’t picked up your ticket for whatever reason – laziness, busyness, those pesky student loans eating into your budget – but don't want to miss the fest's March 24, 25, and 26 dates, here are a few extra signals to take heed of.

Don’t assume there will be tickets left over by March; Ultra always sells out. Although the exact date at which the supply runs out seems to fluctuate from year to year, the fest is always adept at getting it all out there. Last year’s sellout date was January 21.

It might also be useful to check the lineup as a means of gauging demand. So far, the festival has announced only the first phase of performing acts, but it includes heavy-hitters such as Justice, Major Lazer, the Prodigy (returning after its cancellation last year), and Ice Cube. Many familiar names from last year, such as Carl Cox, David Guetta, and Afrojack, also appear; the EDM crowd won't mind seeing their favorite superstar DJs again.

A representative for Ultra declined an interview request, saying the festival organizers “generally don't comment publicly” on matters related to ticket sales.

Ultra Music Festival 2017

March 24 through 26 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $349.95 to $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

