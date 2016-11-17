Ultra Announces 2017 Phase One Lineup: Ice Cube, Justice, Major Lazer, and More

EXPAND Time to start mentally preparing for Ultra. Photo by Alex Markow

Ultra Miami unrolled its phase one lineup today and, in addition to the usual players, it's got some pleasant and unexpected surprises — especially when it comes to the live acts.

To start, Ice Cube — a rare hip-hop booking — will perform, as will French duo Justice, who will be making the U.S. debut of their new live show. Prodigy fans can rejoice as well, as the group will return to Ultra after having to unexpectedly cancel its set at last year's live stage. Other acts slated for live sets include Major Lazer and Underworld.

One of the festival's coolest stages, the Arcadia Stage (AKA the ass-flame-throwing spider of doom) will return, and the Carl Cox-led Resistance programming will take over two separate stages this year.

Check out the full phase one lineup below.