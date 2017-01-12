Twelve'Len Tells Us Why Live Music Is Special Through Acoustic Videos of "Jack & Ginger" and "Florida"

Twelve'Len Photo by Udo Ihem

I’ve watched Twelve’Len perform live only once, but that performance left me gasping for air and more of his music. His gold hair jewelry glimmered in the spotlight as he introduced himself to the crowd. It was intimate. He was talking only to me. Three hundred other women in the pit felt the same: special. We all jumped and danced while screaming the words off-key to his single “Florida” and getting lost in the moment. His voice echoed into the crowd as he sang into the microphone. The only way to describe it is “Star Dust.”

See, live music performances aren’t the same anymore. At many shows, I’m coughing on smoke. I can barely see the talent for the overcrowded stage. But watching Twelve’Len perform is different. For him, live music is one of the many ways he connects with his audience. After ditching his band, Twelve’Len still gives that in-house feeling every time.

To ensure his fans never stop feeling that magical feeling he gives during performances, Twelve'Len released acoustic videos of two of the most-talked-about songs on his album, Friends: "Jack & Ginger" and "Florida."

“I wanted my fans to connect to the music and feel connected on a personal level,” Twelve’Len says about his acoustic releases. Providing a visual to these songs gives supporters a more personal feeling than just listening to the audio. “You can see me in that moment of creating the song live. It makes my fans feel that they are with me in the studio.”

Releasing acoustic videos of Twelve’Len’s music creates an extension of his live performance. It also gives an inside look at how he works in the studio. “All of my music is recorded live. Nothing feels more natural or organic than to hear a real instrument played live,” he says. He admits to using a drum machine and more electric additives in music, but live music is still very important to him. “It's important to me because it’s personal. I want my music to still be supported in its natural form. Plus, I have to give my older fans something that reminds them why they like my music in the first place.”

Every live performance is different. “Sometimes I play with two DJs. Sometimes I play with just one or have just a guitarist. Sometimes I play with a full band. My shows are never going to be the same, and that’s what makes it special," he says. You can catch his magic at Bardot tonight, January 12. Until then, enjoy the acoustic videos to take in that live-performance feeling.

Twelve’Len

10 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via showclix.com.

