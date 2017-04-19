TransAtlantic Festival Is a Creative Mix of Local and International Stars

Symbi Roots. Courtesy of TransAtlantic Festival

North Beach is all about the international this weekend. The 15th TransAtlantic Festival, which starts Friday features everything from a Malian guitarist known as “the Hendrix of the Sahara” to an all-female band that plays the Haitian Easter/festival music called rara.

The two-day event, which New Times named Best Festival last year, is presented by the Rhythm Foundation and centered at the North Beach bandshell. It opens Friday with homegrown sounds. “The Made in Miami night is a first,” says Rhythm Foundation director Laura Quinlan. Performers include ACHE — the Afro Cuban House Experiment, featuring DJ Oscar G, Oba Frank Lords, and Katiahshe.

Lords is one of the most interesting entertainers. He was introduced to percussion as a 10-year-old by a neighborhood Santero, according to Beatport. With vocalist/priestess Katiahshe, the group taps into ache, a Yoruba concept that may be understood as a divine force existing in everything.

They are part of Murk Records, which Oscar G cofounded and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. "Katiahshe, their singer — has a great energy," says Quinlan.

Also appearing Friday will be the Afro-Cuban rumba group Los Herederos — founded by percussionist and vocalist Philbert Armenteros — and Lazaro Casanova, a fixture on the dance music scene who works with Oscar G.

The festival reached across the water for Saturday act, Sinkane. The group’s leader, born Ahmed Gallab in London of Sudanese descent, lived with his family in Utah for a time; he now resides in Brooklyn. Among his credits is the Atomic Bomb Supergroup, which included David Byrne, Damon Albarn, and jazz legend Charles Lloyd, among others.

Also performing on Saturday is Vieux Farka Touré, who followed in the footsteps of his late father, the Grammy-winning Malian guitarist Ali Farka Touré. They come from a tribe of soldiers. They father died in 2006. Vieux’s latest album, Samba, was released earlier this month.

Saturday’s third act, Symbi Roots, was nixed at last fall's Big Night in Little Haiti by Hurricane Matthew. They play rara, a genre associated with street festivals in Haiti and performed almost exclusively by men. “I am so proud to be able to present their U.S. debut!” Quinlan says. “Rara is a Lenten tradition, so it really fits with this time of year.”

“The festival has been a great way for us to stay fresh, keep the circle open to new music, new collaborations,” Quinlan says.

– Tracy Fields, Artburstmiami.com

TransAtlantic Festival 2017

6 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via rhythmfoundation.com.

