Trance Music and Club Space to Reunite on the Terrace

Remember trance? In Miami, the 128-plus-bpm-flavored dance genre thrived in the '90s and early 2000s with George Acosta at Shadow Lounge. Then Tiësto betrayed it, the big-room invasion happened, and trance faded.

But in 2016, South Florida's trance revolution began thanks to promoters like Apex Presents, who booked acts like Ferry Corsten and Aly & Fila. Promoters Denial Events continue to push trance's rebirth this week with Trance on the Terrace on Thursday, January 25. Hoping to flex their trance muscles are Cosmic Gate, Andrew Rayel, Emma Hewitt, Christina Novelli, Nifra, and Grube and Hovsepian. Typically a house and techno den, the Space Terrace will transform to multisensory trance utopia and dance music’s spiritual genre shall bless 11th Street, if just for a night.

Andrew Rayel, one of the DJs who'll be doing the blessing, is part raver, part composer. From the Republic of Moldova, he introduced his own label last September, inHarmony Music. Closed eyes, arms reaching for the sky, and cheesy-ass hand hearts will make rare cameos at Space when he drops his latest single, “Soul on the Run.”